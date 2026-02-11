The 10-minute promise that reshaped grocery delivery is now storming India’s living rooms. Quick commerce has spilled into house-help, with sweeping, mopping, dishwashing and laundry now bookable on apps and delivered within minutes. What began as an experiment barely a year ago has turned into one of urban India’s fastest-scaling consumer categories.

Startups such as Snabbit, Urban Company’s InstaHelp and Pronto are racing to lock in neighbourhood density before rivals can. The growth numbers tell the story. Snabbit’s monthly orders have surged from roughly 100,000 in August 2025 to 750,000 now — a seven-fold jump in under six months.

InstaHelp, launched by Urban Company in March 2025, clocked 1.61 million orders in Q3 FY26 alone. Pronto, a later entrant, has scaled from under 30,000 monthly orders in August to around 66,000 by October and more than 400,000 today.

Companies say this is not a convenience fad but a structural shift. “We are seeing the space heat up very quickly and that’s a good sign. It validates that this is not a niche convenience play, but a real structural shift in how urban India will access essential services,” a Snabbit spokesperson says.

Company’s plans for the next fiscal

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to deepen density in existing markets, expand selectively into new micro-geographies and strengthen its operating engine. “We are building repeat usage and trust, so Snabbit becomes a daily habit, not an occasional service,” the spokesperson says.

The pitch is simple: convert informal, fragmented domestic work into a reliable, on-demand utility. “The acceleration explains why founders and investors are calling this a big consumer disruption,” Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO of Assiduus Global, says. She adds that core tasks such as cleaning and laundry repeat far more frequently than salon visits or home repairs, allowing platforms that win trust to compound faster.

Macro tailwinds amplifying the surge

Macro tailwinds are amplifying the surge. Dual-income households now make up an estimated 40% of urban India, intensifying time scarcity. Goldman Sachs projects disposable income growth of 14.6% CAGR through 2027, with over 100 million Indians expected to earn above $10,000 annually by then. “There seems to be a huge latent demand across use cases which has been unlocked by instant provisioning that removes friction completely,” Deepak Gupta, general partner at WEH Ventures, said.

Capital is chasing the opportunity. Snabbit has raised over $56 million from marquee investors including Bertelsmann India Investments, Lightspeed, Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. Pronto has secured more than $13 million within a year of launch, backed by General Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital and Bain Capital Ventures.

But the blitz comes at a cost. The 10-minute model demands excess supply, tight clustering and subsidised pricing to seed behaviour. Urban Company’s Q3 FY26 results underscore the strain: while consolidated revenue rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 383 crore, the company posted an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 17 crore, largely driven by a Rs 61 crore loss in the InstaHelp vertical. Its core business, excluding InstaHelp, remained profitable.

“To deliver on a 10-minute promise, platforms have to carry excess supply and keep prices artificially low while building neighbourhood-level density. That pushes costs up very quickly,” Singh said, adding that burn is not inherently irrational if it drives repeat behaviour and better utilisation over time. Dravisha Katoch of Antler India said the key question is whether spending is backed by improving retention, falling churn and a credible path to profitability.

The economics are clear. To guarantee near-instant service, platforms must carry idle capacity and burn capital to build hyperlocal density. The bet is that repeat usage and retention will eventually offset upfront losses.

Industry observers expect a shakeout by FY27. The playbook mirrors quick commerce: rapid expansion, intense discounting, and then consolidation around one or two national leaders with strong regional players.

For now, though, the battle is only intensifying. What groceries were to 2023, house-help could be to 2026 — a high-frequency, habit-forming service that redraws the contours of urban consumption.

The real question is not whether instant house-help will grow. It already is. The question is who survives the sprint long enough to own the neighbourhood.