Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is under intense international scrutiny. While the transition of power marks a new era for Tehran, a recent Bloomberg investigation has pulled back the curtain on a vast, secretive property empire allegedly held by the 56-year-old leader across Europe and North America.

The report alleges that the new Supreme Leader holds significant interests in luxury real estate, often managed through complex offshore structures.

A portfolio of high-value global assets

The scale of the new leader’s overseas holdings reflects a sophisticated and well-funded financial operation. According to Bloomberg, the network controls a diverse portfolio of prime assets stretching from the heart of Europe to North America.

In London, this includes a collection of derelict mansions on The Bishops Avenue, famously known as “Billionaire’s Row,” with properties estimated to be worth over £100 million ($138 million).

Beyond the UK, the empire extends to a villa in an exclusive district often dubbed the “Beverly Hills of Dubai” and upscale European hospitality interests, most notably a controlling stake in the Hilton Frankfurt Gravenbruch in Germany and a sprawling leisure resort in Mallorca, Spain.

High-value residential assets were also identified in North America and France, including a C$10.5 million ($7.7 million) penthouse in Toronto’s Four Seasons Private Residences and a luxury apartment in the center of Paris.

Khammeni’s alleged financial front men: Ansari and more

Interestingly, most assets linked by Bloomberg to Khammeini do not bear Mojtaba’s name. Instead, they are linked to Ali Ansari, a construction tycoon sanctioned by the UK in late 2024 for his ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ansari, who is currently under UK sanctions, is alleged to have facilitated the acquisition of the London properties and the German hotel.

While reports by Bloomberg suggest a close financial relationship between Ansari and Khamenei, Ansari has denied all reports of having any sort of a relationship with the recently appointed supreme leader of Iran.

Documentation analysed by Bloomberg suggests that Shell companies based in the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus were used to mask the true ownership of the Frankfurt Hilton and the Mallorca resort.

Where did the money come from?

The capital for these ‘highly valuable’ acquisitions is reported to have been acquired by Khamenei from illegal sale of Iranian oil that was conducted in secret bypassing restrictions imposed by international sanctions.

As per the Bloomberg investigation, the oil was reportedly moved through a labyrinth of shell companies in the UAE, the Isle of Man, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The discovery of this fortune coincides with a period of intense internal pressure in Iran. For decades, state media has portrayed the Khamenei family as living a pious, modest life in line with the ideals of the 1979 revolution.

Impact of discovery

While the Bloomberg report highlights that they have not found any concrete evidence suggesting that the new Supreme Leader uses these assets for a lavish lifestyle personally, the discovery has sparked major conversation around the financial network of Iran’s political elite.

Bloomberg’s discovery comes after the state of Iran witnessed massive protests in December 2025 following an economic crisis that saw inflation in the country soar as high as 40%. With poverty rising and economic mismanagement fueling domestic unrest, the revelation of a $3 billion secret fortune remains a significant point of contention for the new administration.