India’s innerwear market is seeing a shift towards branded products, comfort and specialised designs, with shapewear emerging as a growing category. Industry estimates suggest India’s shapewear market could grow at around 9% annually between 2026 and 2033, while the broader innerwear market is also expanding on the back of premiumisation and changing consumer preferences.

Against this backdrop, Shapewear and intimate-wear brand Pinq Polka is expanding beyond accessories and shapewear as it looks to build a wider innerwear portfolio.

According to Manveen Ssharma, CEO of Pinq Polka, consumer expectations around shapewear have changed significantly over the past five years. She said the category was earlier largely associated with weddings and special occasions, but consumers today are looking for products that can be worn for longer periods and fit seamlessly into their everyday wardrobes.Consumers are also becoming more conscious of fit, fabric and compression levels, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

This is driving demand for more specialised silhouettes and products designed around different body types, outfits and everyday needs. The conversation is shifting from ‘How much can this shape me?’ to ‘How comfortably can I live in this?. This shift is creating a larger opportunity for shapewear to evolve beyond occasion wear and become a regular part of the everyday innerwear wardrobe.

“Today’s consumer is very different. She still values shaping, but she expects breathable fabrics, easy wearability, dependable support and products that stay in place without rolling or creating visible lines,” Ssharma said.

Ssharma said the focus is now on targeted compression, seamless finishes, breathable construction and anti-roll features. The company sees shapewear as a bridge to a broader innerwear business. It plans to add more shapewear silhouettes, compression levels, colours and fits.

Industry data also points to increasing demand for premium and specialised innerwear. A recent Jockey India annual report estimates the Indian shapewear and compression-garments segment could grow from Rs 10,005 crore in 2024 to Rs 16,107 crore by 2029.

Pinq Polka had raised Rs 4 crore in pre-seed funding, which Ssharma said was used towards product development, inventory and distribution. The company is now seeking another funding round to scale its innerwear portfolio.“We are currently at an MRR of approximately Rs 2.5-3 crore and are working toward the Rs 100 crore revenue run-rate milestone over the next 8-10 months,” Ssharma said.

The new capital is expected to support product development, inventory, supply-chain capacity, omnichannel distribution, technology and consumer education. The company plans to continue across D2C, marketplaces, quick commerce and selected offline retail channels.