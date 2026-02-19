INOXGFL Group, on Thursday emerged as a final bidder for the acquisition of the independent power producer (IPP) platform and operations and maintenance (O&M) businesses of Wind World India through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved resolution process. The acquisition will be through its companies — Inox Clean Energy and Inox Green Energy Services, the group said. Though the group did not announce the value of its bid, according to sources, .it is around Rs 2600 crore.

Under the transaction, Inox Clean — the group’s renewable energy platform eill acquire Wind World India’s IPP portfolio. Inox Green — a renewable O&M service provider — will acquire Wind World India’s O&M arm.

. Wind World India, directly and through its subsidiaries, has a combined installed IPP capacity of approximately 600 MW, with wind farms spread across seven key wind-rich states: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Wind World India’s O&M portfolio stands at nearly 4.5 GW, servicing corporates such as the Tata Group, ReNew, Greenko Group, Apraava Energy and Hindustan Zinc, among others.

With this acquisition, Inox Clean expands its IPP portfolio with operational wind assets across key wind corridors. Inox Clean is growing to achieve its medium-term targets of 10 GW of installed IPP capacity and 11 GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28. Inox Green, has ~13.3 GWp assets under its management, the group said.

Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group, said, “This acquisition marks another decisive step in expanding our O&M portfolio under Inox Green and strengthening our integrated renewable energy platform under Inox Clean. By adding high-quality operational wind assets to our IPP portfolio and significantly expanding our O&M scale, we are deepening our presence across the wind value chain. Wind World’s strong asset base and long-standing customer relationships align seamlessly with our vision of building a scaled, technology-driven and performance-focused clean energy platform that will play a meaningful role in India’s energy transition.”

Akhil Jindal, Group CFO, INOXGFL Group, added, “The transaction is strategically timed and falls within our valuation framework. The addition of operational IPP assets enhances our recurring revenue profile, while the expansion of the O&M portfolio further strengthens Inox Green’s annuity-driven revenues and profitability. We remain focused on prudent capital allocation, operationgral efficiency and sustained cash flow generation as we scale.”