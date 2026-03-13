The fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict is now being felt on corporate campuses as well. Infosys has advised employees at its Pune campus to bring food from home and avoid planning on-campus events that require catering, after commercial LPG supply constraints affected food court operations.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the advisory was sent to employees on Thursday by the campus canteen committee. The message said LPG use across sectors had been revised because of the current geopolitical situation, leading to controlled distribution for commercial food and beverage operations.

Why did Infosys ask employees to bring food from home?

The email, accessed by The Indian Express, said food court vendors were receiving lower LPG supplies from distributors, affecting their ability to function normally. As reported by the news outlet, the advisory said vendors were receiving reduced LPG supplies and that the “limited availability of LPG is restricting their ability to operate at full capacity.”

Infosys told employees that food courts would temporarily function with a limited menu. The company also advised staff to carry food from home and avoid hosting events on campus that depend on catering support.

An employee quoted by The Indian Express said the impact was visible inside the campus, with fewer food choices available and staff being encouraged to bring meals from home to reduce crowding and long queues at the counters still operating.

What changes are being made inside the campus food courts?

The advisory said some cooked food would now be sourced from vendors’ central kitchens outside the campus, while alternative cooking arrangements using electrical appliances and biofuel were also being expanded.

The company said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in touch with LPG suppliers and food court operators.

As per a report by Network 18, similar adjustments were being seen across Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, with some menu items restricted and certain live cooking counters temporarily suspended.

Is there a nationwide LPG shortage?

The Centre has maintained that the broader domestic supply position remains under control. The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that India’s energy supplies remain secure despite disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and the Strait of Hormuz.

He said there was “no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil” and that supply chains were functioning normally. The minister also said LPG production had been raised by 28 per cent in the last five days, while imports had been diversified beyond Gulf suppliers.