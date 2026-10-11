Infosys has joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in playing down the business impact of a US freeze on a key employment-based green card process. Both the companies highlighted their investments in local hiring that will help them not get majorly disrupted due to the US government’s latest decision.

In a stock exchange filing, Infosys said it did not expect the suspension of new and pending Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) applications to have a material impact on the organisation. The company said it was prepared to engage with US authorities over the decision, which covers eight technology and IT services companies.

Local hiring in focus

“Infosys has invested in building a strong local workforce and technology and innovation hubs in the United States. The Company remains committed to its employees, clients, and communities across the United States and to complying with all applicable laws and regulations,” the company said in the filing.

TCS has similarly said the suspension would not affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements, citing PERM applications in “single digits” over the past two years, according to the company.

“Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centers throughout the country,” the company said in an October 9 exchange filing.

It reiterated plans to recruit another 15,000 people in the country over five years.

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Eight firms affected

The US administration’s action also covers Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. Announcing the suspension, US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling accused companies of misusing employment-visa programmes and excluding American workers from jobs.

The Department of Labor will neither accept new PERM applications nor process pending ones involving the named companies.

According to the department’s programme guidelines, employers generally need labour certification before submitting an immigration petition for permanent employment to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Certification requires demonstrating that sufficiently qualified US workers are unavailable and that hiring foreign workers would not adversely affect comparable American workers’ wages or working conditions.

Limited industry exposure

Former HCL Technologies chief executive Vineet Nayar wrote on X that Indian IT companies accounted for fewer than 1,400 of the 1,17,849 PERM certifications issued in the US last year, less than 2%.

“The direct impact may therefore be smaller than it first appears,” he wrote on X.

Nasscom has also said Indian technology companies have reduced their dependence on H-1B visas and expanded local hiring, limiting the number of employees seeking permanent residency through PERM, according to PTI.

Further disclosures possible

Infosys said it would issue further disclosures, if required, under applicable regulatory standards. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the Department of Labor and related government agencies to answer any questions they may have,” the company said in its filing.

Explaining the timing of its disclosure, Infosys said it had been verifying information and evaluating appropriate next steps after the US announcement.

The filing did not quantify the total number of employees or applications affected by the suspension. It also identified its assessment of the business impact as a forward-looking statement, subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in US immigration regulations.

The company did not provide a timetable for resolving the suspension or restarting applications under PERM.