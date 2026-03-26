The board of Infosys on Wednesday approved the acquisition of two US-based firms for a total of Rs 5,250 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

Scaling the ‘Provider’ Vertical

The IT major is set to buy Optimum Healthcare IT through a deal valued at up to $465 million (Rs 4,360 crore), in a push to deepen its presence in the healthcare technology segment. The cash transaction, which includes upfront payments and earnouts, will see Infosys take a 100% stake in Optimum Achieve Holdings and its subsidiaries.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Infosys’ capabilities in healthcare digital transformation across provider organisations such as hospitals and health systems. Optimum Healthcare IT brings domain expertise in electronic health record advisory, implementation and support, alongside a workforce of over 1,600 professionals.

“By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers – accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale,” Salil Parekh, chief executive, Infosys said.

The Jacksonville Beach, Florida-headquartered company, founded in 2012, reported revenue of $275.9 million in FY25.

AI-First Strategy

Separately, Infosys has also announced the acquisition of Stratus Global, a US-based insurance technology consulting firm, for up to $95 million (Rs 890 crore). The move is aimed at strengthening its capabilities in the property and casualty insurance segment, particularly around cloud migration and AI-led data transformation.

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Both transactions are expected to close in Q1FY27.