The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the definition of “indirect receipt of public funds” in its master directions for classifying upper-layer NBFCs.

In a footnote added on Wednesday, effective July 1, 2026, the RBI reintroduced the definition of indirect receipt of public funds as “funds received not directly but through associates and group entities which have access to public funds”.

The omission of this clause first mentioned in an April 29 circular had been taken interpreted by some observers as a partial relief to Tata Sons which has been opposing listing. But the reprieve has proved to be short-lived.

The omission of this clause first mentioned in an April 29 circular had been taken interpreted by some observers as a partial relief to Tata Sons which has been opposing listing. But the reprieve has proved to be short-lived.

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Absolute Asset Thresholds

Besides the public funds criterion, the asset size threshold for classification as an upper-layer NBFC remains at Rs 1 lakh crore. Tata Sons had assets under management of Rs 1.75 lakh crore as of FY25.

The RBI said the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold was decided based on the current profile of the NBFC sector and an analysis of the financial profile of existing upper-layer NBFCs. The central bank did not accept industry suggestions to raise the threshold to Rs 2.5 lakh crore or retain a parametric approach.

Shareholder Interlock

Tata Sons’ ability to avoid a mandatory listing now depends on whether the RBI approves its application to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration, which the company has already filed.

The ‘public funds’ definition had featured in the RBI’s April 29 amendment directions but was omitted from the version issued on June 24.

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The clarification is significant for Tata Sons as its shareholder base includes listed group companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals, which together hold around 13-16% stake in the holding company. Since these entities have access to public markets and public funds, Tata Sons would continue to qualify as an indirect recipient of public funds under the RBI’s definition.

In September 2022, the RBI classified Tata Sons and Tata Capital as upper-layer NBFCs, a designation that requires such entities to list within three years.