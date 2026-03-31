IndiGo has appointed ex-CEO of British Airways, William Walsh, as its Chief Executive Officer, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges. The appointment was approved by the company’s board on March 31 and is subject to regulatory clearances from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Walsh is expected to take over the role on August 3, 2026, after completing his current tenure as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Next phase of growth

According to the filing, Walsh has previously served as CEO of British Airways and later led International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns multiple global carriers, including Iberia and Aer Lingus. He began his career as a pilot and went on to hold leadership roles across major international airlines, the filing said.

In his new role, Walsh will be responsible for the airline’s overall management and strategic direction. His mandate will include improving operational performance, expanding the airline’s network, refining its commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience, the filing said.

He is expected to work closely with the board and senior leadership team as IndiGo enters what management describes as its next phase of growth and transformation.

Leadership change at a crucial growth juncture

The appointment came weeks after former CEO Pieter Elbers quit the organisation, attributing it to ‘personal reasons’ in the wake of IndiGo’s major operational crisis. The airline, which commands around 65% market share in India, was forced to cancel nearly 4,500 flights in December after misjudging pilot requirements under new duty and rest rules, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The fallout drew regulatory action, with aviation authorities reprimanding Elbers for inadequate oversight and imposing fines on the airline.

“As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth.” Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said.

Walsh sees strong foundation for future growth

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment,” Walsh said. He further added that he is looking forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation.

IndiGo’s share price has been down 12.78% for the past month. Furthermore, the stock has been down 21.55% past year.