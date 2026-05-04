IndiGo is seeing another senior leadership exit, with head of global sales Vinay Malhotra stepping down months after the resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers, extending a phase of management transition for the airline.

Malhotra has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to a regulatory filing dated May 4. He will continue in his current role until July 3.

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Executive Flux

The development follows Elbers’ exit on March 10 and comes at a time when the airline’s leadership structure is in flux. Managing director Rahul Bhatia is currently overseeing operations and management, with the company indicating that he will handle day-to-day affairs until a decision on leadership succession is finalised.

Sustaining Market Dominance

IndiGo retains its dominant position in the domestic aviation market however it seems to be facing back to back leadership exits. The airline continues to command over 64% market share, with its share largely stable in the 62–64% range through early 2026.

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The airline has not indicated any immediate changes to its business strategy, but clarity on leadership appointments is expected to be closely tracked by the market in the coming months.