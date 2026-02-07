The interim India–US trade framework is expected to protect domestic automobile manufacturing base while offering clearer market access and tariff relief for auto component exporters, with any meaningful opening for finished vehicles pushed to negotiations under the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Protecting Domestic OEMs

Domestic automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are unlikely to face near-term disruption, as the interim framework does not provide broad tariff concessions for fully built vehicle imports. This preserves incentives for local manufacturing and investment, while giving US OEMs clarity that any access to the Indian market will be negotiated through structured channels rather than ad hoc policy changes.

The immediate gains are more visible in auto components. The US is India’s single largest export destination for auto parts, accounting for about $6.18 billion, or nearly 27% of India’s $22.9 billion auto component exports in 2025. By contrast, India’s imports of US auto components stood at about $1.57 billion, roughly 7% of total component imports. Industry participants say this asymmetry makes tariff relief and predictability in the US market particularly significant for Indian suppliers.

Reversing the Section 232 Impact

Under the interim framework, Indian exporters are expected to benefit from a preferential tariff-rate quota for automotive parts that were previously subject to US national security tariffs. These included duties imposed under Section 232, which attracted a 25% levy on several categories of car parts, while certain commercial vehicle and tractor components were subject to higher reciprocal tariffs. The shift to lower and more predictable rates is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian-made engine components, transmission parts, forgings and precision castings.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said some categories of auto component exports from India would attract zero duty under the new framework. “Some auto parts exports will attract zero duty, while others will face an 18% tariff. Around 50% of exports will be duty-free,” Goyal said while outlining the interim agreement.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma) said the framework signals a clear intent to strengthen bilateral manufacturing ties. Vikrampati Singhania, President of Acma and vice chairman and managing director of JK Fenner (India), said commitments on preferential tariff-rate quotas, the removal of select Section 232 tariffs and a roadmap for further rationalisation under the BTA were positive for the sector. “These measures will lead to enhanced export competitiveness, deepen technology collaboration, and reinforce India’s role as a trusted partner in resilient global automotive supply chains,” he said.

For OEMs, any potential tariff reduction on finished vehicles remains a longer-term issue tied to the BTA. Sources familiar with discussions said duties on internal combustion engine vehicles above certain engine capacities could be reduced in stages over a decade, though there would be no quotas and no concessions for hybrids, electric vehicles or smaller cars. These proposals remain under negotiation and are not part of the interim framework.