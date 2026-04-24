India’s ultra-wealthy population is expanding at a pace that’s hard to ignore. The country now has 19,877 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in 2026 — those with assets exceeding $30 million (Rs 283 crore or more) — and that number is projected to jump 27% to 25,217 by 2031, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026. London-based Knight Frank is the world’s largest privately owned real estate consultancy.

In just five years, India’s UHNWI base has surged 63.4%, pushing it to sixth place globally and raising its share of the world’s ultra-rich to 2.8%.

What’s driving the wealth explosion?

According to the newly-released report, several structural forces are converging to power this surge in India. Knight Frank India’s Chairman and MD Shishir Baijal said in the report, “The expansion of India’s wealth club mirrors its economic evolution as it becomes a more entrepreneurial economy maturing into one with deeper capital pools, more sophisticated financial markets and a growing cohort of globally connected founders and investors. Digitalisation, listed equities, private capital and family-owned businesses all play a role.”

Entrepreneurship and startups

India’s startup ecosystem has matured from scrappy beginnings into a full-fledged wealth engine. Unicorns, IPOs and global-scale companies are creating a new class of first-generation wealthy individuals. Founders who once chased funding rounds are now building enduring fortunes, the report noted.

Capital markets deepening

India’s equity markets have broadened significantly, with rising retail participation and strong performance, Wealth Report 2026 stated. Add to that the growth of private capital and venture funding, and you have a system where wealth can compound faster and more widely.

Digitalisation as a multiplier

From fintech to e-commerce, digital platforms have scaled business models at unprecedented speed. Digitalisation has not only improved efficiency but also expanded access, allowing more people and businesses to participate in wealth creation.

Evolution of family businesses

India’s traditional business houses are also transforming. According to the report, many traditional business houses are becoming more professionally managed, globally competitive and strategically diversified. This mix of legacy capital and modern management is proving to be a powerful wealth generator.

India’s Ultra-Rich: A 63% Surge in Five Years Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (assets > $30 million) — 2026 data, Knight Frank Wealth Report India UHNWI Snapshot UHNWIs in India (2026) 19,877 Assets > $30 mn (₹283 cr+) 5-Year Growth (2021–26) +63.4% Among fastest globally Projected UHNWIs (2031) 25,217 +26.9% projected growth Global Share of UHNWIs 2.8% Ranked 6th globally Global UHNWI Count (2026) Country UHNWI Count 🇺🇸 United States 2,51,352 🇨🇳 China 1,21,677 🇩🇪 Germany Ranked 4th 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Ranked 5th 🇮🇳 India 19,877 ↑ India’s Billionaire Club Metric Figure Billionaires in India (2026) 207 5-Year Billionaire Growth +58% Global Rank 3rd 🥉 Projected Billionaires (2031) 313 Projected Growth by 2031 +51% Current Global Share 6.7% Projected Global Share (2031) 8% Source: Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026 | World Inequality Report 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

From consumption to creation

For decades, India’s economy leaned heavily on consumption. Growth was powered by demand, demographics and domestic spending. Today, that engine is being complemented, even challenged, by a different force of wealth creation driven by entrepreneurship, capital markets and global integration, the report noted.

Think of it as India moving from a bustling bazaar to a buzzing startup lab. The country now accounts for 2.8% of global UHNWIs, up from just over 2% five years ago.

Between 2021 and 2026, India’s ultra-rich population grew by a remarkable 63.4%, placing it among the fastest-growing wealth markets globally. This surge is not accidental. It’s being fuelled by sectors that are rewriting the rules of value creation: technology, financial services, industrials and capital markets.

Sharp end of the pyramid

If UHNWIs are the rising tide, billionaires are the cresting wave. India’s billionaire population has grown 58% over the past five years to 207 in 2026, making it the third-largest billionaire base globally, behind the United States and China.

According to the estimates in Knight Frank’s report, India is expected to have 313 billionaires, a 51% jump by 2031. That would increase India’s share of global billionaires from 6.7% to 8%.

India vs the world: Closing the gap

India still trails major economies in absolute numbers, but the gap is narrowing.

The United States leads with 251,352 UHNWIs, followed by China at 121,677. Germany and the UK come next, with India currently at 19,877.

But growth rates tell a more interesting story. India is projected to grow its UHNWI population by 26.9% between 2026 and 2031. While the US is expected to grow faster in percentage terms, China’s projected growth is slower at 18.8%, the Knight Frank report stated.

ALSO READ Bangladesh overtakes India in GDP per capita income for 2026: IMF

Flip side of India’s wealth story

This rapid rise in ultra-wealth, however, sits alongside a stark counterpoint on distribution. The World Inequality Report 2026, released in December by the World Inequality Lab, ranked India among the most unequal countries globally wealth-wise. According to the report, the top 1% alone controls about 40% of the country’s wealth, while the top 10% accounts for nearly 65%.

More importantly, the report noted that inequality has shown little sign of easing in recent years, even as the overall wealth pool has expanded.

More recent data shows how sharply wealth has accumulated at the very top. A 2026 study by the Centre for Financial Accountability and The Top campaign found that the wealth of India’s five richest families surged by nearly 400% between 2019 and 2025.