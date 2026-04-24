Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani, while speaking at the TIME100 Summit in New York this week, highlighted India’s rising global role. At the high-profile event, she joined TIME CEO Jessica Sibley for a Leadership Lens conversation, where she spoke about India’s growing influence, the power of culture in shaping the future, and leadership.

‘India’s time has come’

During the discussion, Nita Ambani confidently said, “India’s time has come.” She said India is becoming more important on the world stage and shared why the country has a unique role to play today. She also shared her thoughts on modern leadership, adding that it should come from compassion and instinct, not just authority.

“The world doesn’t need more hard power. It needs soft power — and that’s what India represents,” she said. The discussion took place with Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME Magazine.

‘India, with our weaves’

When asked to name a global fashion capital, Nita Ambani said, “India, with our weaves.” With that reply, she spoke of India’s rich textile tradition and the artisans who keep these skills alive.

Interestingly, she wore a Tribal Lore saree by Swadesh. The Jamdani saree reportedly took 24 months to complete. It was woven in West Bengal by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak. The saree featured detailed meenakari work, fish motifs symbolising prosperity, and a richly designed pallu with ceremonial and natural elements.

TIME100 Next India announced

A major announcement was also made during the TIME100 Gala in New York on April 23. TIME said it will launch TIME100 Next India for the first time in partnership with Reliance. The new platform will honour 100 rising Indian leaders whose work and ideas are shaping the future.

The list will be selected by TIME editors. It will recognise emerging leaders from India and the Indian diaspora. Names from arts, science, business, sports, advocacy and other fields will be included.

The winners will be celebrated at the TIME100 Next India Gala in December 2026. The event will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said the company is excited to bring TIME100 Next to India for the first time. “TIME100 Next India reflects our ongoing commitment to recognising and convening the next generation of leaders who are driving progress across industries and around the world. We are grateful,” she said.