India’s oil imports from Russia are on track to hit a new record in June, as refiners continue to rely heavily on discounted Russian crude after supply disruptions in West Asia caused by the regional conflict.

According to preliminary vessel-tracking data from commodity analytics firm Kpler, India imported an average of 2.6 million barrels of Russian oil per day in June so far. That accounts for 53.5% of the country’s total crude imports during the period.

For the full month, Russian imports are expected to exceed 2.35 million barrels per day, which would be the highest monthly level ever recorded. The previous record was 2.2 million barrels per day in May 2023.

“India’s imports remained strong through June, supported by continued discounts and steady refinery demand. Russian barrels remain competitive against global benchmarks. Regardless of whether the US waiver is extended, we expect India’s imports of Russian crude to remain robust, even if not at record-high levels,” said Sumit Ritolia, manager, modelling and refining at Kpler.

Strait of Hormuz crisis changed the equation

The immediate trigger for the surge in Russian imports was the conflict involving the US, Iran and other countries in West Asia, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. India is particularly dependent on the region, with West Asia traditionally supplying around 60% to 70% of its crude oil needs.

When tensions escalated and vessel movements through the strait slowed, supplies from several Gulf producers became uncertain. Iraq, which relies almost entirely on the Hormuz to export its oil, was among the worst hit. As a result, Indian imports from Iraq dropped dramatically.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE managed to continue some exports because they have pipeline networks that allow part of their oil production to bypass the Hormuz. The UAE, for example, can move crude through ADNOC’s Habshan-Fujairah pipeline before loading it onto tankers. As Gulf supplies became harder to secure and freight risks increased, Indian refiners turned aggressively toward alternative sources.

Meanwhile, Indian refiners have also increased purchases from North America and Venezuela to make up for the loss of Gulf supplies.

Russian oil fills the gap

Ever since Western sanctions reshaped global energy trade following the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russian producers increased focused on Asian buyers. India emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Russian crude imports averaged around 1.91 million barrels per day in May. Earlier this year, volumes had fallen to nearly 1.04 million barrels per day in February as US sanctions pressure increased and trade discussions between India and Washington continued.

They rebounded to around 2 million barrels per day in March after the sanctions waiver helped ease trade. June’s import levels represent another major jump, with refiners buying aggressively amid uncertainty over future supplies.

US-Iran peace deal and end of waiver has not changed the picture yet

Although the US and Iran have signed an initial peace agreement that could eventually help restore oil flows from the Gulf, analysts do not expect India’s crude import approach to change on a big scale anytime soon.

The US sanctions waiver that allowed easier purchases of Russian oil also expired this week. It remains unclear whether Washington will renew it. There are signs that the waiver may not be extended because Gulf oil supplies are expected to return to the market.

Even so, experts believe Russian crude will remain difficult to replace. “Even with the waiver expiring, I do not see a clear path to a dramatic reduction in Russian crude flows to India. First, the volumes are simply too large to replace quickly. Second, the Middle Eastern bottleneck around the Strait will probably take months to normalise fully. Third, the Asian view of Russian crude has changed: it is now increasingly treated as a reliable base-load supply source rather than an opportunistic discounted barrel,” said energy analyst Natalia Katona to the Indian Express.

India’s oil basket has changed

India is the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of crude oil. Even a small increase in crude prices can have a major impact on the country’s finances. Industry estimates suggest that every $1 increase in the price of a barrel of oil can add roughly ₹18,000 crore, or about $2.1 billion, to India’s annual import bill.

Before 2022, Russian crude accounted for only a tiny share of India’s imports. After Western sanctions redirected Russian exports toward Asia, that share climbed to 30% to 40% and, in some months, even higher.

Since the Iran war began, Russia has supplied more than 270 million barrels of oil to India, far more than any other supplier. The UAE supplied around 636,000 barrels per day, close to record levels, while Saudi Arabia exported roughly 384,000 barrels per day to India.

How the US oil waiver helped India

When shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was severely disrupted, global oil supplies tightened and prices began climbing. In response, the US issued sanctions waivers that allowed Russian oil to flow more freely into international markets.

On the other hand, Indian government officials have maintained that India did not require US permission to buy Russian oil. Industry experts, however, say the waiver made a significant difference.

It allowed Indian refiners to receive cargoes on tankers that had been sanctioned or blocked by the US. It also allowed them to deal directly with sanctioned Russian companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil without worrying about secondary sanctions from Washington. The waiver also eased tensions between New Delhi and Washington over India’s large-scale purchases of Russian crude.