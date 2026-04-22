India’s power sector has crossed a headline milestone, with non-fossil sources accounting for 283,468 MW (53.21%) of total installed capacity at 532,740 MW, but the numbers mask a deeper system reality — coal alone at 221,940 MW (41.66%) as on March 31, 2026, continues to anchor the grid, exposing a widening gap between capacity expansion and actual power dependence, government data showed.

The shift reflects the rapid scale-up of clean energy, with non-fossil capacity rising to 283,468 MW, overtaking fossil fuel-based capacity of 249,272 MW. Yet, the dominance of coal as the single-largest source highlights that India’s transition is being led by capacity addition, not by displacement of conventional power.

Within the non-fossil basket, renewables including hydro now account for 274,688 MW (51.56%), led by a sharp surge in solar capacity to 150,261 MW, or 28.21% of total installed capacity — making it the second-largest source after coal. Wind capacity stands at 56,095 MW (10.53%), while hydro contributes 51,415 MW (9.65%). Nuclear power, at 8,780 MW (1.65%), remains a marginal contributor.

Composition of growth raises structural concerns

However, the composition of this growth raises structural concerns. Solar alone accounts for a dominant share of renewable additions, while other segments such as biomass (10,869 MW), small hydro (5,171 MW) and waste-to-energy (877 MW) remain limited in scale, pointing to concentration risks within the clean energy mix.

Despite renewables crossing the halfway mark in capacity terms, coal continues to underpin grid stability, particularly during peak demand and periods of low renewable generation. The lack of adequate balancing capacity is evident in the limited role of gas-based power, which stands at just 20,122 MW (3.78%), restricting the system’s flexibility to manage intermittency.

Growing disconnect

The data underscores a growing disconnect between installed capacity and operational reliance. While renewable capacity has surged, its variability means that thermal power continues to provide the bulk of firm, dispatchable supply, especially in a system where electricity demand is rising steadily.

Infrastructure constraints are compounding the challenge. Transmission bottlenecks and limited energy storage capacity continue to restrict the grid’s ability to absorb renewable energy at scale, leading to inefficiencies in utilisation and dispatch.

The pace of transition also remains uneven across segments. While renewable capacity additions have accelerated sharply, thermal capacity continues to play a critical role in meeting baseload demand, reinforcing the system’s dependence on coal despite policy push towards cleaner sources.

The milestone comes in the context of India’s target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, a goal that has driven aggressive capacity expansion. However, the latest data highlights that capacity growth alone is not translating into a proportional shift in the energy mix, with coal retaining its central role in actual grid operations.

“The numbers point to a dual reality — while India’s installed capacity has become majority non-fossil, the grid continues to rely on coal as its primary support system,” an analyst said, adding that the transition will increasingly hinge on investments in storage, transmission and grid flexibility.

As renewable capacity continues to expand, the challenge ahead will be to bridge the gap between green capacity and grid readiness, ensuring that the transition moves beyond installed numbers to actual displacement of fossil fuel-based power.