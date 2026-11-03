India’s next generation of unicorns is taking shape, and the race to the billion-dollar club is gathering pace. Behind the country’s celebrated start-up success stories is a new group of 51 high-growth companies that could soon join the ranks of India’s most valuable private businesses.

These companies are valued at a staggering Rs 3.3 lakh crore ($34.1 billion). The 41 Gazelles that reported revenue clocked a combined Rs 33,233 crore in FY25, registering an average growth of 50% in a single year. They also employ more than 60,000 people, telling us how these businesses are moving beyond the start-up stage to become significant employers and economic players. These are not just companies chasing the next funding round. They are businesses building scale, attracting investors and positioning themselves for the next big leap.

What makes a start-up a Gazelle?

The 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Gazelle Index, released in Mumbai on November 3, identifies 51 such companies that could become unicorns within the next three years. A Gazelle is an unlisted start-up founded in 2000 or later, valued between $500 million and $1 billion, with the potential to cross the $1-billion mark within three years. Hurun calculates valuations based on each company’s most recent sizeable funding round. The conversion rate used is $1 to Rs 95.71.

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For the first time, Hurun has released separate reports for its Cheetah, Gazelle and Unicorn cohorts, offering a closer look at companies at different stages of growth. The Gazelle club has come a long way. From just 32 companies in 2021, the list has expanded to 51 in 2026, a 59% increase. The number touched 51 in 2022 amid a funding boom, remained unchanged in 2023, slipped to 46 in 2024 following valuation corrections and recovered to 47 in 2025. The average valuation of a Gazelle now stands at around Rs 6,400 crore. India ranks third globally in the number of Gazelles, behind the US and China.

Fifteen newcomers enter, seven graduate to unicorn status

The latest list shows how quickly the start-up landscape is changing. Fifteen companies made their way into the Gazelle club in 2026, while 11 exited it, leaving the cohort with a net addition of four companies. Nine of the new entrants graduated from the Cheetah category. These include Seekho, Mosaic Wellness, GIVA, KukuFM, Agnikul, Miko, Atomberg Technologies, DeHaat and Practo.

Six others entered the list directly. They include AI companies Ema AI and UnifyApps, enterprise services firms Tablespace Technologies and BUSINESSNEXT, fintech player Scapia and electric vehicle maker Simple Energy. Interestingly, Ema AI and UnifyApps, both founded in 2023, are the youngest companies in this year’s cohort. Seven companies graduated to unicorn status, two went public and two were removed from the list. Shadowfax, which listed in January, and Turtlemint, which went public in June, were among the companies that exited.

Seven companies cross the billion-dollar mark

2026 proved to be the year they crossed the coveted $1-billion valuation threshold for seven Gazelles. This takes the total number of companies that have graduated from the Gazelle list to unicorn status since 2021 to 34. The biggest leap came from Twin Health, the Menlo Park-based metabolic health company, whose valuation jumped from $700 million to $2 billion.

Fintech company KreditBee also recorded a sharp rise, moving from $700 million to $1.5 billion. Its financial performance shows a glimpse into the growth behind the valuation. Revenue increased 37% to Rs 2,869 crore, while profit rose 40% to Rs 458 crore. Cloudnine Hospitals saw its valuation climb from $600 million to $1.3 billion. The healthcare company employs around 8,000 people, making it one of the significant employers in the group.

Stockbroking platform Dhan, the youngest among the seven new unicorns, saw its valuation rise from $500 million to $1.2 billion. Its revenue more than doubled from Rs 373 crore to Rs 887 crore, while profit increased from Rs 159 crore to Rs 408 crore. Pharmaceutical company La Renon moved from $800 million to $1.2 billion, backed by revenue of Rs 1,686 crore and profit of Rs 248 crore. Neo Wealth Management also joined the billion-dollar club, with its valuation rising from $640 million to $1.1 billion in less than five years.

The seventh entrant is InVideo AI, headquartered in San Francisco. It is the only AI company among this year’s seven new unicorns. Financial services and healthcare account for six of the seven companies that crossed the billion-dollar mark, showing the growing scale of businesses operating in these sectors.

Revenue is rising, and so is the ambition

The Gazelles are not just attracting billion-dollar valuations. Their business performance is also gathering momentum. The cohort’s combined revenue has increased from Rs 18,963 crore in FY22 to Rs 33,233 crore in FY25, growing at a compound annual rate of around 21%. Eleven companies have crossed the Rs 1,000-crore revenue mark. Captain Fresh leads the pack with Rs 3,466 crore, followed by DeHaat at Rs 3,041 crore and Rayzon Solar at Rs 2,833 crore.

Another 14 companies reported revenue between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, while 16 remained below the Rs 500-crore mark. Some of the fastest-growing companies are also among the newer names. KGeN recorded an extraordinary growth rate of 2,112%, followed by Seekho at 1,021% and Simple Energy at 357%. The numbers show that the next wave of unicorns is being built not just on investor enthusiasm, but also on rapidly expanding business operations.

Nearly Rs 88,000 crore in funding, 60,000 jobs

Investor confidence in these companies is reflected in the money they have attracted. Together, the 51 Gazelles have raised around Rs 87,780 crore in funding. Ninjacart leads the fundraising chart with Rs 4,919 crore, followed by InsuranceDekho at Rs 3,465 crore and Tablespace Technologies at Rs 3,139 crore.

The companies are also creating substantial employee ownership opportunities. Infinx has the largest employee stock ownership pool at 30.7%, followed by Practo at 13.2% and InsuranceDekho at 12%. In terms of employment, Infinx is the biggest employer, with around 7,000 employees. Finova Capital follows with 5,118 employees, while Pocket FM employs around 4,000 people. With more than 60,000 people employed across the cohort, these companies are increasingly becoming important players in India’s employment landscape.

Fintech leads, but AI and clean energy are gaining ground

Fintech continues to dominate the Gazelle ecosystem, accounting for 13 companies in the latest list. SaaS and e-commerce follow with five companies each, while edtech and agritech have four each. However, the presence of companies in artificial intelligence, clean technology, aerospace and defence points to the growing diversity of India’s start-up economy. Together, these three areas account for eight Gazelles, including Ema AI, Lohum, Rayzon Solar and Agnikul.

Bengaluru remains the country’s leading start-up hub, housing 17 Gazelles. NCR follows with 11, while Mumbai is home to eight. Together, these three regions account for 71% of the list. Ten companies are headquartered overseas, including seven in the US, two in Singapore and one in the UK. Overall, 21 Gazelles have operations outside India. MoEngage has the widest international footprint, with offices in 12 countries. Captain Fresh and Servify follow with operations in seven countries each.

Who is building India’s next billion-dollar businesses?

Behind these fast-growing companies are founders with diverse backgrounds, though engineering and management institutions continue to dominate the talent pool. Two-founder teams lead the list, accounting for 20 Gazelles. Another 18 companies have three founders, while 10 are led by solo founders.

Women remain underrepresented, with just six companies having a woman founder. They include Prukalpa Sankar of Atlan, Shruti Aggarwal of StashFin, Sunita Sahney of Finova Capital, Amrita Sirohia of INDMoney, Pallavi Shrivastava of Progcap and Nikita Prasad of GIVA. At 31, Yash Banwani of Seekho is the youngest founder in the cohort. Keertay Agarwal, also from Seekho, and Vikas Goyal of KukuFM follow at 32.

The IIT ecosystem continues to have a strong presence. IIT Kharagpur leads in undergraduate education, with 13 founders, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur with six each. At the postgraduate level, IIT Bombay tops the list with seven founders, ahead of IIM Ahmedabad with five.

The investors placing their bets on tomorrow’s unicorns

The race to build India’s next unicorns is also a race among investors to identify promising businesses early. Peak XV Partners has backed the highest number of Gazelles, with investments in 13 companies. Tiger Global follows with nine, Elevation Capital with eight, and Accel and Z47 with seven each.

Among individual angel investors, Kunal Shah leads with investments in five Gazelles. Anand Chandrasekaran, Amrish Rau, Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have backed three companies each. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said: “Everyone knows India’s unicorns, but the unicorns of 2029 are on this list today.”

He added that these businesses were no longer experiments, but companies with real customers and growing operations that remained relatively undiscovered by the wider world. Rajesh Saluja, Co-Founder, CEO and MD of ASK Private Wealth, said the journey from Gazelle to unicorn and eventually to a public listing was rarely straightforward. Each stage, he noted, brought new financial needs, from capital planning and liquidity to diversification and succession.