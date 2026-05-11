The government is in the process of identifying 100 products that are not being manufactured in India for special focus like addressing technology gaps so their capacities are created locally for domestic and export markets, a senior official said Monday.

“We have identified a set of products. Some very interesting products have come up in the auto sector and motorcycles. We came to know that there are a lot of things that are not getting manufactured in India. We have the capability, perhaps some gaps in technology exist,” secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Amardeep Singh Bhatia said at CII’s Annual Business Summit.

Another effort of the government is to push for manufacturing of intermediate goods, he said. “We talk about the missing middle which we feel should be targeted. Not only in terms of our smaller MSMEs becoming larger but also in bridging the gap between raw material and finished goods, the intermediate goods. Our schemes are trying to address that,” the secretary said.

Made-in-India label scheme

For Indian manufactured goods the government would soon be launching the Made in India label scheme after running a successful pilot with the steel sector.

“The Made in India brand will indicate what has been the value addition in India on a product and assure quality. We will have discussions with the industry as to whatever sectors it can be rolled out for, the framework is ready,” Bhatia said. The scheme was announced in August 2025 to build the brand reputation of Indian products.

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It would not require manufacturing units or companies to navigate another layer of quality approvals but rely on existing mechanisms of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or other certifying bodies.

For quality upliftment of Indian manufactured products the government is working on a roadmap for identified sectors with the Quality Council of India (QCI) “We have started with National Quality Conclaves from QCI. In series one we had four sectors chosen – textile, leather, footwear and pharma where after extensive interaction with the industry for 2-3 months we have come up with a roadmap for improving quality. Four more sectors will be chosen for roll out soon,” Bhatia said.

He said that under the 14 Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes Rs 1.88 lakh crore investments have been made another Rs 1.97 lakh crore have been planned.

“The government has been looking at the demand side through GST reforms in the domestic demand sector and also creating new demand through the various Free Trade Agreements (FTA) which have been aggressively pursued and signed. On the operations side we are also working with industry by bringing reforms to ensure that costs come down,” the secretary said.

Investments are being facilitated and friction in grounding the investments and in running the businesses are being reduced.

“It is a work in progress. A lot can be done and a lot has been done both at the centre and state level.”