Following larger fears of tightening of global energy supply chains, India’s cooking gas consumption has fallen by nearly 13% in FY26 March as compared to the same time last year. According to the official data posted by the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, India’s LPG consumption was recorded at 2.379 million tonne in March of 2026 that is 12.8% lower than 2.729 million tonne consumed in the same period last year.

Researchers interviewed by news agency PTI on the matter have linked the fall in India’s LPG consumption to larger supply disruptions caused by US and Israel’s war on Iran. As per the PTI report, concerns regarding possible shortage of LPG have struck both household kitchens and commercial ventures like restaurants and hotel chains alike.

Hormuz and war disruption

Prior to the beginning of the war in West Asia, India had been importing about 60% of its LPG requirements, a sizable portion of which came from the Strait of Hormuz. The critical waterway has been opened and shut repeatedly following the unstable truce between United States and Iran. In the most recent update on the matter, two India bound vessels were attacked by Iranian guards on Saturday and 12 others were made to turn back.

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After a drop in energy supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Centre prioritised LPG distribution to households, temporarily restricting supplies to hotels and restaurants. According to the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG cylinders sold to domestic households fell 8.1% to 2.219 million tonnes in March 2026 while those sold to non-domestic users went down almost 48%.

PTI reported that the PPAC data showed lower consumption when compared to government claims of LPG supplies being normal and all demand from domestic users being met. However, it is important to note that the latest PPAC data is provisionary in nature.

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Apart from LPG, the larger aviation based disruption caused by the war also fuelled India’s ATF (aviation turbine fuel) consumption to 807,000 tonne in March 2026 from 801,000 tonne a year ago.

Other than the two war-impacted fuels, petrol and diesel sales posted a handsome rise in demand. Petrol sales were up 7.6% to 3.78 million tonnes while diesel consumption rose 8.1% to 8.727 million tonnes.