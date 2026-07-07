India’s hydropower generation fell by an average 6.3 GW year on year in June 2026, while coal-fired output increased by 20.7 GW, as the loss of flexible hydroelectricity forced the power system to lean more heavily on thermal generation to maintain grid reliability.

An average decline of 6.3 GW means hydropower plants produced 6.3 GW less electricity at any given time during June than in the same month last year.

India registered the steepest decline among seven key Asian markets and accounted for nearly half of the region’s combined 13-GW average fall in hydropower generation, according to S&P Global. Vietnam recorded the second-largest reduction at 4.6 GW.

Together, India and Vietnam contributed more than 80% of the decline across Japan, South Korea, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. S&P Global said the broad-based fall pointed to a common weather-driven regional trend rather than isolated disruptions in individual markets.

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“Asia just lost the equivalent of 13 aGW of flexible electricity in a single month in June 2026, and unlike solar or wind, you can’t simply build your way out of a drought,” said Andre Lambine, lead, APAC short-term power and renewables research, CERA, S&P Global.

Hydropower is a dispatchable source of electricity, which means generation can be raised quickly when demand increases or output from other sources declines. A sharp reduction therefore leaves grids more dependent on coal and gas, particularly during peak-demand periods.

India’s 20.7-GW increase in coal-fired generation was the largest thermal response to the regional hydro shortfall. S&P Global said the lost hydropower output across Asia was being replaced mainly by coal-based generation, increasing the risk of higher emissions.

“Widespread drought conditions in June 2026 force Asian nations to burn more coal and gas as flexible hydropower vanishes,” Lambine said. “This will be a critical test for Asia’s energy-transition ambitions as nations try to balance climate commitments against immediate grid reliability needs.”

The pressure could persist beyond June. S&P Global said hydropower generation may remain below normal if El Niño conditions continue through the summer, extending the seasonal requirement for thermal power.

“Under this scenario, we could see a broader seasonal trend, extending the need for additional thermal generation and increasing reliance on flexible fuel sources, such as LNG, to maintain supply security,” Lambine said.

A prolonged hydro deficit could keep India’s coal generation elevated and increase demand for liquefied natural gas through the September quarter. Higher LNG purchases by Asian utilities could, in turn, support gas prices.

Most utilities in the region, however, have already secured fuel requirements for the next few months. This could delay the full impact on commodity procurement until the fourth quarter.

With commodity flows through the Strait of Hormuz normalising following the Iran conflict, S&P Global expects weather to emerge as the biggest disruptor to Asian power markets this summer. For India, the key risk will be how long the hydropower decline lasts and the extent to which coal and flexible gas generation are required to fill the gap.