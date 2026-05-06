Overall exports from India in the just concluded financial year 2025-26 climbed to $ 863.11 billion in 2025-26, up 4.59% from $ 825.26 in the previous year, Commerce Ministry data showed.

Earlier the FY 26 total exports were reported to be $ 860.09 billion as the data for services exports for the month of March was not available. The updation of services exports numbers by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has resulted in the revision of the figures.

“This marks the highest level of overall exports so far, sustained by steady performance across sectors despite ongoing global challenges. Moreover, the highest ever total exports were recorded in each quarter of 2025-26,” the ministry officials said.

Merchandise exports grew at a modest pace and continued to provide a stable foundation. Merchandise exports increased 0.93% to $ 441.78 billion from US$ 437.70 billion in 2024-25.

Despite global uncertainties and challenges in goods trade, India’s merchandise exports maintained its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the total export basket, officials added.

The standout performer, however, remains services exports, which surged to a historic high of $ 421.32 billion in 2025-26, compared to $ 387.55 billion in the previous year 2024-25, recording a strong growth of 8.71%.

“This sharp rise underscores the expanding global demand for services such as IT, business solutions, and professional expertise, reinforcing the country’s strength in the services sector,” the official said.

Together, the combination of steady merchandise exports and rapidly growing services exports pushed total exports to an all-time high, highlighting a structural shift toward a more service-driven export economy while maintaining stability in goods trade.