Suspected digital payment fraud in India rose sharply in 2025, reaching 7.1% of transactions — almost twice the global rate of 3.8%, according to TransUnion’s Top Fraud Trends Report published on Tuesday.

During the year, logistics saw the highest share of suspected digital fraud at 16.3%, followed by telecommunications at 14.7% and insurance at 11.5%.

These sectors often rely on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication, the report noted. Suspected digital fraud in India’s telecommunications sector jumped 300%, marking the largest increase among industries.

The highest fraud exposure occurred at the account login stage, which stood at 3.9%, indicating growing attempts to compromise legitimate user credentials. That was followed by account creation, which was at 3.1%, and fraud during financial transactions, at 1.2%.

This pattern suggests attackers are increasingly targeting existing accounts using compromised credentials, the report said.

However, globally, account creation was the riskiest point in the digital consumer journey in 2025, with 8.3% of those attempts suspected as fraudulent.

“Fraudsters are weaponizing both consumer trust and emerging technologies. As the scale and sophistication of fraudulent operations continue to grow, the threat landscape is evolving faster than ever. Addressing this requires a new generation of identity centric defences that combine advanced analytics, adaptive authentication and multilayered fraud detection,” said Natarajan Ramani, head of TransUnion India Data Analytics Solutions.

He added that organisations must match fraudsters’ technological innovation to stay ahead of rapidly changing schemes.



