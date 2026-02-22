India’s data centre capacity is projected to surge nearly six-fold from about 1.5 GW in 2025 to 8–10 GW by 2030, while electricity consumption from the sector is expected to rise sharply from 10–15 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2024 to 40–45 TWh by 2030.

The rapid expansion will lift data centres’ share in India’s total electricity demand from around 0.8% currently to as much as 2.5–3% by the end of the decade, positioning the sector among the fastest-growing power consumers in the country, the Deloitte Asia Pacific’s Powering Asia Pacific’s Data Centre Boom report said.

However, the report warned that the pace of new data centre construction is already outstripping power generation growth and grid readiness — creating a widening energy supply gap that could emerge as the biggest bottleneck for India’s digital and artificial intelligence ambitions.

“India has a rare structural opportunity to rise as one of the world’s leading data centre hubs, powered by its cost competitiveness, deep talent and rapidly expanding renewable energy base,” said Debasish Mishra, Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte South Asia.

“The defining moment will be how swiftly power availability and transmission readiness scale with the country’s digital ambition. With the right alignment of policy, grid infrastructure and renewable deployment, India can build AI infrastructure that is globally competitive, sustainable and future ready, and position itself at the heart of the next era of digital growth.”

What does the report highlight?

The report highlighted that new data centres are growing far faster than electricity supply additions, creating increasing pressure on state grids — particularly in high-growth digital corridors such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

By 2030, data centres in these states alone could add 2–3 GW of peak electricity demand each, equivalent to 5–20% of their current peak load, significantly stressing local power systems during high-demand seasons unless large-scale grid strengthening is undertaken.

Transmission infrastructure remains another critical weak link. While renewable generation projects can be rolled out relatively quickly, transmission upgrades typically follow much longer development timelines, delaying the delivery of clean power to data centre hubs and increasing the risk of connection bottlenecks.

Regulatory fragmentation as a structural constraint

The report also flagged regulatory fragmentation as a structural constraint. Differences across states in renewable banking rules, tariffs and policy incentives are complicating long-term power procurement strategies for data centre operators seeking reliable and cost-effective clean energy supply.

Compounding these challenges is the absence of a unified national framework to support renewable integration specifically for data centres — limiting coordinated scaling and increasing operational uncertainty.

At the same time, the energy crunch is unfolding as India seeks to close a major global capacity gap.

While the country accounts for around 20% of global data consumption, it currently hosts less than 5% of the world’s data centre infrastructure, underscoring both the scale of untapped opportunity and the urgency of resolving power constraints.

Deloitte stressed that electricity infrastructure is no longer a background utility issue but a core strategic determinant of India’s digital growth trajectory.

“Asia Pacific is at a tipping point,” said Will Symons, Deloitte Asia Pacific Sustainability Leader, noting the broader regional surge in energy-intensive digital infrastructure. “AI, cloud and digital connectivity is surging, driving massive new investments in energy-intensive data centers. Across the region electricity grids are already under pressure to decarbonize and maintain affordability, resilience and security. Taking a power-first approach with clean energy is critical to power new data centers, accelerate decarbonization and underpin continued economic growth.”

According to the report, the coming years will determine whether data centres become constrained by power shortages in India — or act as a catalyst for accelerated renewable deployment, grid modernisation and cleaner electricity systems.

If transmission expansion, regulatory alignment and clean energy integration move fast enough, the sector could help drive billions of dollars of power infrastructure investment while positioning India as a globally competitive AI and digital hub.