A search on Google, a video on YouTube, a message on WhatsApp or a parcel delivered by FedEx. These are everyday parts of life for millions of people around the world. However, behind some of these global businesses are leaders of Indian origin, whose influence now extends across technology, finance, healthcare, retail and logistics.

From Sundar Pichai at Alphabet and Satya Nadella at Microsoft to Neal Mohan at YouTube and Shailesh Jejurikar at Procter & Gamble, Indian-origin executives are leading companies that have become central to how the world works and consumes. The 200 companies featured in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026 are valued at US$15 trillion, a 53% increase from US$9.9 trillion in the inaugural 2024 edition.

Sundar Pichai (Reuters)

The list features 236 leaders of Indian origin, irrespective of their passports, who have founded or lead some of the world’s most valuable companies headquartered outside India. Their businesses employ nearly 5.3 million people globally, generated US$2.5 trillion in revenue in 2025 and reported a combined net profit of US$416 billion.

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Technology leaders dominate the rankings

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai leads the list, with the company valued at US$4.2 trillion. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella ranks second at US$2.6 trillion, followed by Micron Technology’s Sanjay Mehrotra at US$1.4 trillion. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian complete the top five.

The five companies are together valued at US$9.1 trillion, accounting for around 61% of the total value. The top 10 account for US$10.5 trillion, or nearly 70%.

Alphabet’s value rose 98% since the 2024 edition, allowing it to overtake Microsoft, whose valuation fell 17%. Micron Technology recorded the sharpest increase among the top five, with its value rising 1,174%, supported by growing demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The growing influence of AI is visible across the rankings. As many as 103 companies on the list are AI-driven or AI-integrated, together valued at US$10.7 trillion, accounting for 71% of the total value.

Artificial intelligence emerges as a major industry

Software and Services remains the largest industry, with 53 companies, followed by Financial Services with 31 and Healthcare with 21. Artificial Intelligence has entered the list as a separate industry for the first time, with 18 companies valued at US$227 billion. Sixteen of these are privately held, led by Cursor at US$60 billion.

Satya Nadella (Pic- X)

Software and Services companies are together worth US$8.7 trillion, or 58% of the list’s value. Semiconductors contribute US$1.5 trillion, followed by Financial Services at US$1 trillion and Healthcare at US$750 billion. Media and Entertainment ranks fifth at US$555 billion.

The list spans 23 industries and includes 49 start-ups valued at US$398 billion. Cursor leads this group, followed by Prometheus at US$41 billion and Perplexity at US$20 billion. Seven of the 10 most valuable start-ups are AI companies, and all 10 are headquartered in the US.

Business-to-business companies account for 70.5% of the companies on the list, while businesses serving both corporate and consumer customers account for 20%. However, the latter group has the highest combined valuation at US$8.8 trillion, reflecting the scale of companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft and YouTube.

Global Indian leadership moves beyond Silicon Valley

The US remains the biggest base for these leaders, accounting for 177 of the 236 individuals. The UAE and the UK have 15 each, followed by Singapore with nine and India with five. In all, the leaders are based across 14 countries.

San Francisco is the most preferred city of residence, with 40 entrants, followed by Dubai with 15. Palo Alto and London have 13 each, while New York has 12. California alone accounts for 91 individuals, more than a third of the list.

The companies are headquartered across five continents, with North America accounting for 78% of them and a combined value of US$13.8 trillion. Asia accounts for 11% of companies, while Europe accounts for 9%. Africa enters the list for the first time through Arvind Pathak, group managing director of Dangote Group.

Within India, Maharashtra has the highest number of leaders by state of origin at 22, followed by Delhi at 21 and Tamil Nadu at 15. Kerala accounts for 10, while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have seven each. Companies led by people from Tamil Nadu have the highest combined value at US$4.6 trillion.

Professionals account for most of the value

The list also shows how global Indian leadership extends beyond entrepreneurs who build companies from scratch. Professionals account for 53% of the entrants, or 125 individuals, and lead companies worth US$14.1 trillion, representing 92% of the list’s value. First-generation entrepreneurs make up 44%, while second-generation leaders account for the remaining 3%.

Hurun India founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said, “The most striking finding of this year’s list is not the US$15 trillion; it is who chose these leaders. 125 of the 236 Global Indians did not found their companies; they were selected by global boards to lead some of the world’s most valuable businesses, from Google and Microsoft to Novartis and Chanel. Founding a company shows ambition, but being chosen to lead one shows the world’s trust.”

Indian education remains an important starting point

The report found that 58% of the leaders completed their undergraduate education in India. IIT Delhi leads the list of undergraduate institutions with 15 entrants, followed by the University of Mumbai and IIT Madras. Stanford University is the leading postgraduate institution with 19 entrants.

The average age of the leaders is 55. Mercor co-founders Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha are the youngest at 23, while SymphonyAI’s Romesh Wadhwani is the oldest at 79.

Women account for 16 entrants, up from 12 in 2024. Their companies are collectively valued at nearly US$699 billion. Jayshree V. Ullal of Arista Networks leads the group with a company valuation of US$208 billion, followed by Reshma Kewalramani of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at US$122 billion.

The scale of these businesses is also reflected in employment and revenue. FedEx is the largest employer, with 530,000 employees. Alphabet leads revenue at US$402.8 billion, followed by Microsoft at US$281.7 billion and Glencore at US$247.5 billion.

Junaid said, “For decades, we called it a brain drain. This list shows it has become a brain bridge, with leaders of Indian origin running companies worth US$15 trillion across five continents. India’s opportunity now is to make that bridge carry ideas, capital and partnerships back home.”