Whether you search on Google, watch a video on YouTube, or work on Microsoft software, you are using products from companies led by people of Indian origin. Global companies led by Indian-origin leaders employ nearly 5.3 million people worldwide, according to the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.

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The list ranks the 200 most valuable companies in the world led by executives of Indian origin, of which 127 are publicly listed and 73 are privately held. The report defines “Global Indians” as leaders of Indian origin, irrespective of passport, who have founded or lead the world’s most valuable companies headquartered outside India.

Who are the top three rankers?

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, tops the list, leading a company valued at $4.2 trillion. Satya Nadella of Microsoft ranks second at $2.6 trillion, followed by Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology at $1.4 trillion.

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Age variation on the list

Entrants on the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026 range from 23 to 79 years of age, with an average age of 55. The youngest are Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha, the 23-year-old co-founders of Mercor, followed by Aman Sanger of Cursor at 26. Romesh Wadhwani of SymphonyAI is the oldest at 79. Leaders in their 50s form the largest group, with 73 entrants (40% of those with a known age), followed by those in their 60s (46 entrants, 25%). Fifteen entrants are under 40, while 19 are aged 70 or above.

Combined valuations of companies

The combined value of the 200 companies on the list stands at $15 trillion, up 53% from $9.9 trillion in the inaugural 2024 edition. The entry cut-off more than doubled from $1.2 billion to $2.5 billion. The top 5 companies alone are worth $9.1 trillion—about 61% of the list—while the top 10 account for $10.5 trillion, or close to 70% of the total value.

AI contribution

Artificial Intelligence enters the list as a standalone industry for the first time with 18 companies worth $227 billion, making it the fourth-largest sector by company count. Sixteen of the 18 are privately held, led by Cursor at $60 billion. Overall, 103 of the 200 companies on the list are AI-driven or AI-integrated, representing a combined valuation of $10.7 trillion—or 71% of the list’s total value.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, said, “More than 70% of the value on this list sits in companies driven by AI. From Sundar Pichai at Alphabet and Satya Nadella at Microsoft to Aravind Srinivas at Perplexity and Aman Sanger at Cursor, Indian-origin leaders are shaping the technology that will define the next 20 years. The diaspora is not just taking part in the AI revolution; it is leading it.”