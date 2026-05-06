The United States is about to see a fresh surge of money coming in from India, and this time, the numbers are hard to miss. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Indian companies are planning to invest more than $20.5 billion across key sectors, calling it a sign of deepening economic ties under President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Gor said the investments will span technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, with 12 Indian companies alone announcing $1.1 billion worth of investments in a single day. He stressed that these deals are not just about numbers, but about jobs and supply chains in the US.

“Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments just today,” Gor said.

The statement added, “These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains,” Gor said, adding that closer business ties between the world’s two largest democracies are proving beneficial for both sides.



Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 6, 2026

The billion-dollar commitment

The announcement comes just a day after Gor had hinted at a major development during the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026. At the time, he had teased a “massive” wave of Indian investments, calling it the largest of its kind but holding back details. “This is what a true win looks like for the American economy,” he had said, promising more clarity soon. That clarity has now begun to take shape, with concrete figures and sectoral focus emerging.

BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 #SelectUSASummit – the largest we've ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon! pic.twitter.com/vinQEjAPVy — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 5, 2026

India’s growing footprint in the US

Official US figures indicate that Indian FDI in the United States currently stands at approximately $16.4 billion, supporting around 70,800 American jobs. Indian firms have also contributed massively to research and development ($313 million) and exports ($1.5 billion) from the US.

Speaking at a CII India Reception on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in Maryland’s National Harbor, Brandon Remington, Deputy Under Secretary (Policy and International Trade Administration) at the US Department of Commerce, said Indian firms have also played a key role in boosting innovation and exports in the US.

“We are pleased to welcome your investment from India. According to available cumulative data, the total stock of foreign direct investment from India to the United States was approximately $16.4 billion, which supported about 70,800 jobs,” Remington said.

However, industry estimates suggest a even bigger picture. The Confederation of Indian Industry believes total Indian investments in the US could be closer to $40 billion, supporting nearly 4.25 lakh jobs, a sign that official figures may not capture the full scale of economic activity.



