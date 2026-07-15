Indiabulls is stepping up its residential game in Gurugram, locking in a Development Management deal for a 10.84-acre site along the Dwarka Expressway. The project is expected to bring in roughly ₹3,700 crore in sales value, bumping the company’s total project portfolio to an impressive ₹27,308 crore.

Partnering with a private landowner, Indiabulls plans to deliver about 21 lakh sq ft of saleable space here. They’re aiming to launch the project in mid-October 2026, giving them a way to build out their pipeline without having to buy the land upfront.

Focusing on an Asset-Light Model

This deal fits straight into Indiabulls’ plan to stick with an asset-light growth approach. Under a typical DM agreement, the developer takes care of the design, construction, and marketing, while the original owner keeps the land. It’s a setup that saves the company from tying up huge amounts of capital buying property outright.

The move also lands in a hot location. A recent market report from Savills India highlighted the Dwarka Expressway as Gurugram’s top-performing residential corridor in the first half of 2026, with property values up 6% year-on-year and rents jumping 22%.

Riding Momentum from a Solid Q1 FY27

The project announcement follows a strong start to the financial year for Indiabulls. The developer posted Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue of ₹384.4 crore and a net profit of ₹141 crore, bouncing back from a loss during the same period last year. To back its ongoing expansion, the board has also cleared a ₹1,000.07-crore preferential issue.

Indiabulls expects this latest addition to reinforce its footprint in the Delhi-NCR market—a region that already makes up a major chunk of its overall portfolio—amid steady buyer demand for premium housing along the expressway.