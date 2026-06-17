As global companies deepen their India bets, cybersecurity firm N-able is joining the wave. The US-based company has launched its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru and plans to expand its workforce by at least 50% by the end of 2026, tapping into India’s growing pool of AI, cybersecurity and engineering talent. CEO John Pagliuca says the move is driven by talent and long-term capability building rather than cost arbitrage. In an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, he discusses N-able’s India strategy, AI investments, cybersecurity opportunities and the evolving role of compliance in the market. Excerpts:

N-able has recently expanded its engineering presence in India. What role do you see India playing in the company’s global growth strategy over the next three to five years?

India is a huge part of N-able’s long-term global growth. We have already built a team of more than 100 people in Bengaluru, and our plan is to scale that by 50% or more by the end of 2026. As a key innovation hub for N-able, hiring is focused across engineering, product management, user experience, security operations, AI and related technical disciplines. In the years ahead, priority will be placed on developing enduring capabilities and deepening our global footprint in security innovation.

Beyond engineering and R&D, are there plans to deepen N-able’s commercial presence in India through sales, channel partnerships, customer support or cybersecurity services?

While engineering and R&D are the immediate focus, over time we expect the team to play a broader role across product development, cybersecurity research, customer success, partnerships and regional growth. India is a fast-growing cybersecurity market, and having a local presence keeps us closer to customers and partners as their security, compliance and resilience needs evolve. Our partner-first model remains central, so any expansion plans would be designed to help deliver stronger security outcomes for SMBs and mid-market organisations.

India’s cybersecurity market is growing rapidly, particularly among SMEs. Which opportunities do you find most compelling, and where do you see the strongest demand for N-able’s offerings?

The opportunity in India is being driven by rapid digital transformation, rising cyber risks and growing demand for trusted partners that can help businesses improve security and compliance. For SMEs, the most compelling demand areas are managed security, endpoint protection, data protection, backup and recovery, AI-enabled monitoring, and compliance readiness. As more organisations seek guidance on security hygiene and controls, compliance is emerging as a core managed service opportunity for MSPs, much like data and endpoint protection.

How is N-able integrating AI into its platform, and what benefits do you expect Indian customers and partners to derive from these capabilities?

N-able has embedded AI across its security platform to help accelerate detection and response, improve monitoring and management, reduce manual investigation, identify abnormal activity across endpoints, networks and cloud environments, prioritise risks and support faster action. For Indian customers and partners, the benefit is greater scale and efficiency. AI can help skilled teams manage complexity, automate routine work, surface insights more quickly and strengthen resilience in an increasingly automated threat environment. The Bengaluru team will contribute to the next generation of AI-powered innovation and modern security operations.

The Indian market is highly competitive, with global and local players vying for IT and cybersecurity spending. What differentiates N-able, and how do you plan to build market share in the country?

Our differentiation lies in our partner-first model, our focus on business resilience, and the breadth of our global security and IT management platform. We help organisations manage cyber risk, protect data, improve operational efficiency and recover quickly when issues occur. In India, our focus is on staying close to partners and customers, investing in local technical capability, supporting compliance-led demand and helping service providers deliver scalable security outcomes for SMBs.

N-able has consistently highlighted cybersecurity, data protection and cyber resilience as key growth drivers. How do you expect these segments to evolve in India, and what investments is the company making to capture that opportunity?

Cybersecurity, data protection and cyber resilience are becoming increasingly important as Indian businesses digitise, face more sophisticated threats and navigate evolving compliance requirements. We expect growing demand for solutions that help organisations monitor environments, detect and respond to threats, protect critical data, recover quickly and maintain operational continuity. We are investing in India by building a strong Bengaluru team across engineering, AI, security operations and product functions, while also equipping partners with the technology, expertise and training needed to support customers’ resilience goals.

ALSO READ CPPIB ties up with CtrlS for data centes ; to invest Rs 7K crore

As geopolitical and regulatory concerns around data security continue to rise globally, how is N-able adapting its products and operations to meet the specific compliance and data sovereignty requirements of markets such as India?

Compliance is becoming a defining force in cybersecurity worldwide, including in India. Having a local presence helps us stay closer to the needs of partners and customers as they navigate changing requirements around data protection, cyber risk and resilience. For MSPs, compliance is also a growing managed services opportunity as businesses seek guidance on security controls, governance and security best practices. N-able’s role is to equip partners with the technology, expertise and training they need to help customers meet these requirements while strengthening overall cyber resilience.