Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed on Thursday that the India-US trade pact’s first phase has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting. Expressing hope that it will be finalised soon, he asserted that the agreement would be operationalised once India gets a competitie advantager over other countries.

As quoted by PTI, “US bilateral trade agreement’s first tranche has been finalised and it is going through final contours, the legal drafting and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get the competitive advantage over our peer countries,” Goyal said at an event.

Simultaneously, he also shed light on the India-European Union FTA, saying that it will be inked in December. According to Piyush Goyal’s admission, the same will go into effect from February or March 2027, PTI reported.

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The major statement comes ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s second official visit to India soon. Having already visited New Delhi and Kolkata in May, he is set to travel to Mumbai and Jamnager after an initial trip to Uzbekistan. These official visits have been slated to take place between October 17-22, 2026, according to the US State Department.

US envoy also confirms positive progress in India-US deal

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also echoed the sentiment about the India-US deal finalisation on Thursday, noting progress in negotiations ahead of Rubio’s second India visit this year.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, the US diplomat said the broader framework of the agreement had been worked out and most of the major issues have already been settled. Gor, however, revealed that negotiations over small issues are still underway.

“The big pictyre, the big framework, the big items are done,” Sergio Gor said, adding that negotiations were complicated due to the size of both countries’ economies and the grand number of sectors that need to addressed as part of the agreement.

“With a place like India, you’ve got 1.4 billion people,” he said at the forum hosted in Delhi for the first time. “It’s a complex place. We’re a complex place, and so matching everything is not going to be done overnight.”

Expressing confidence about the agreement’s completion soon, he disclosed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have been involved in several rounds of negotiations that have revolved around wide-ranging factors, including individual products and tariff percentages.

This is a developing story.



