India–US trade deal initial highlights: India and the United States are expected to sign a formal trade deal in March, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. A joint statement addressing the same will issued in the next four to five days.
The tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced once the statement is issued, the Union Commerce and Industries Minister said at the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR) with the GCC (6 Arab States- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & UAE).
Senior US officials are expected in the Indian capital for the signing, government sources told NDTV on Thursday.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova addressed US President Donald Trump’s claims that India was going to stop buying Russian crude oil during a recent press briefing. She joined Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in asserting that the US had no right to dictate India on where it bought its oil from.
“No Reason to Believe India Has Reconsidered its Approach to Energy Cooperation with Russia,” said Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova. “The trade in resources is beneficial for both sides and contributes to maintaining stability in the international energy market.”
#WATCH | Delhi | On the US-India trade agreement, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal says," The first tranche of the bilateral trade Agreement is almost ready. We hope to sign a joint statement in the next 4-5 days. After the joint statement ther will be a formal…
According to a Bloomberg report, Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, wherein the Indian government conveyed its tough line.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also addressed the Lok Sabha, stating that the India-US trade deal was “balanced and mutually beneficial” for both nations.
Goyal released a full statement of his remarks, saying, that “varying interests of both sides” were kept in mind. “I want to stress that this is less than the tariffs imposed by America on several competing nations; it will increase India’s competitiveness in terms of its exports to the American market. This deal will benefit India’s exporters, especially those engaged in labour-intensive sectors…I want to repeat to this hallowed House that Bharat’s priority sensitivity in the fertiliser and agriculture sectors has been kept in mind,” Goyal said.
“I want to inform the honourable members that, in respect of further proceedings, both sides will work together to conclude the technical details and paperwork of the deal so that its benefits can be reaped to full capacity as soon as possible. The detailed contours of the deal will be announced immediately after these procedures are completed,” he further said.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights trade agreement plans and energy priorities
In Lok Sabha, Goyal addressed MPs about the government’s approach to trade agreements and energy security. He said, “I would like to inform the MPs that with regard to the next course of action, both sides will work together to fulfill important processes related to trade agreement-related and finalise the paperwork so that its full capability can be taken benefit of at the earliest. The details of the Agreement will be announced soon after the conclusion of these processes…I want to make it clear that, as the Govt has said publically several times, that safeguarding the energy requirements of 140 Crore Indians is the biggest priority of the Govt. In line with an objective market, circumstances and changing geopolitical situation, diversifying energy sources is the basis of our work style…”
The development follows US President Donald Trump announcement on Monday that the United States and India have reached a trade deal which will enable a cut in tariffs on Indian goods. Under the agreement, Washington will lower its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18% and remove the additional 25% penalty that was imposed over India’s purchase of Russian oil. Trump, who called Modi “one of my greatest friends,” said India also agreed to cut its tariffs on US goods to zero and remove non-tariff barriers. However, the tariff reduction is in return for several commitments from India — the biggest one being a promise to stop buying oil from Russia and a tariff reduction to zero.
India–US Trade Deal highlights: Trump cuts India tariffs
Trump announced that tariffs would be reduced to 18% from as high as 50% after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “historic” trade deal. The agreement marks a major turnaround in ties between the two countries, which had fallen to their weakest level in more than 20 years.
After a phone call with Modi Trump said, “He (Modi) agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more oil from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.” That’s when he agreed to a trade deal that would see India cutting tariffs to zero and ceasing Russian oil imports.
Trump also claimed that Modi has committed to buying more than $500bn worth of American goods including energy, technology, agriculture and coal products.
“It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said. He added that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and commit to purchasing more than $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, and agricultural products. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the announcement, saying he was “delighted” that tariffs on Made in India goods had been reduced. He described the deal as positive for both democracies, but avoided mentioning Russian oil in his statement.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Top US officials expected in Delhi for signing next week - Report
The India-US trade deal is expected to be signed next week, with senior US officials coming to Delhi, NDTV cited sources.
Relying on sources' accounts of the matter, the report further stressed that the deal would adequately protect India's dairy and fisheries sector along with farmers.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Favourable agreement with US,' says BJP spox
BJP spokesperson also reacted to the deal, calling it a "favourable agreement."
Pratul Shahdeo told IANS, "India’s central government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is very prudent when it comes to protecting the country’s interests. Every step is taken only after considering what is best for the nation. Recently, a favorable agreement was reached with the United States, reducing tariffs from 18% to a lower rate. This benefits domestic industries such as textiles and other manufacturing sectors. It is a good decision between two major countries, made without any conditions, and India took it independently."
Congress questioned the imbalances in the India-US trade deal by releasing an AI-generated video on X. Through the clip, the Opposition suggested PM Modi had made "compromises" in front of Trump.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Fresh momentum to Indian exports'
India's Ministry of Minority Affairs issued an official statement on the India-US trade deal on Thursday.
"The India–US trade deal is set to give fresh momentum to Indian exports by widening market access, strengthening labour-intensive sectors, and promoting technology-led innovation, reinforcing India’s role as a trusted global manufacturing partner," it said on X, hailing the agreement between the "two large economies & world's largest democracies."
https://twitter.com/MOMAIndia/status/2019289662842630535
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Should read what Trump wrote...' Congress MP slams Agriculture minister
Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed Union Agriculture Minister's statement, as he assured "complete" protections of farmers' interests with the India-US trade deal.
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan thinks he can fool the people of Madhya Pradesh and continue to fool the people of India. This will not work," Tagore told ANI.
"He has already messed up MGNREGA. Now, he is speaking about the Trump tariff. He should read what Trump wrote on his Truth Social on agriculture. He can stay in denial mode, and Indian farmers and their future will suffer due to this deal."
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Trade deal should be on equal terms,' says Shiv Sena MP
As a flurry of reactions on the deal pour out, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also spoke to ANI.
"We will have to pay 18% tariff on exports to America, but zero tariff will be imposed on America... We have moved away from the Chabahar port," she said. "The trade deal should be on equal terms; this deal is unequal and unjustified and is being done according to US President Donald Trump's orders."
Speaking about the India-US deal to ANI, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Piyush Goyal was prevented from speaking in the Parliament.
"I stayed there until 1.30 AM, listening to the opposition on VB G RAM G. But when I stood up to speak, they didn't let me.," he said.
Offering little insight, he added, "All the details will come out, but I am saying that fundamentally, the interests of the farmers will be fully protected."
Reiterating interests of Indian farmers will be completely protected, he said, "Whether they are small farmers or large farmers, all our agricultural products will remain secure. The market has not been opened up for anything that would jeopardise their interests."
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Not directly with me', S Jaishankar says of agreement discussion
Addressing the talks related to the deal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar told ANI, "It was not directly with me, because that is being handled by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal. The Prime Minister and the US President had a conversation, some announcements came out of it. Thereafter, a detailing of the trade negotiations is underway as we speak."
As for the agreement's timeline, he added, "It is hard for me to say, and the Commerce Minister would know it better, because he is in direct engagement with the US Trade Representative..."
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: No reason to believe India has reconsidered Russia ties', says FM spox
https://twitter.com/RT_India_news/status/2019067169175138459
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'India free to buy oil from anywhere': Kremlin
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said India was free to buy oil from anywhere, while rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump. Noting that New Delhi had also sourced crude oil from other countries, he added, "India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here."
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Congress MP demands deal details be outed at the earliest
Congress' Gaurav Gogoi criticised the India-US trade deal, demanding that the details surrounding it be revealed at the earliest so that the impact on Indian farmers could be understood.
"The details should be out. What has India sacrificed? The farmers of India want to know how much burden they are going to take because of this trade deal," Gogoi told ANI.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Who is India's largest trading partner?
The US is India’s single largest trading partner, and the 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration had hit exporters. With an 18% tariff rate, India’s exports are back to being competitive. Trump’s Truth Social Post spoke of several aspects to the deal including what he claimed was commitment to stopping Russian crude and also buying $500 billion worth of American goods.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'The deal will see a farm laws-type agitation'
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the India-US trade deal, and warned the government of an agitation akin to the protest against the three farm laws back in 2020-21.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Doval tells Rubio India wants reset, won’t bow to pressure
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'What kind of bilateral agreement is this?'
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday criticised the Modi government for not sharing details of the India-US trade deal with Parliament, alleging that it compromises India's sovereignty.
"The question is very simple...What kind of bilateral agreement is this where there is a zero per cent tariff on American products and an 18 per cent tariff on Indian products?" he questioned.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'US trade deal, possible portfolio inflows likely to support Rupee'
The Indian Rupee is likely to find support in the near to medium term from improving trade prospects with the US after the reduction in tariffs and a possible shift of portfolio flows towards India, Trinh Nguyen, Senior Economist for Emerging Markets at Natixis based in Hong Kong, told ANI.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Congress leader criticises Piyush Goyal
Congress member Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday raised a point of order in the Rajya Sabha, expressing concern over commerce minister Piyush Goyal holding a press conference on the Indo-US trade deal outside Parliament while the session was ongoing.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'When you look at long-term benefits for India, Russia is not the answer'
"When two leaders of two great nations get together and actually decide what to do collectively, it does not really matter who is responsible. It is a matter of what the result is. When you look at the long-term benefits it will have on the Indian economy, because Russia is not the answer... But the United States has a $30 trillion economy. Who do you want to do business with? It makes sense. It is going to benefit India dramatically in the future... Russia is a bad guy... Putin is not behaving well," Congressman Rich McCormick said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Trade deal more beneficial for India, says US Congressman
The India-US trade deal will be beneficial for India more than being with Russia, Congressman Rich McCormick said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'The agreement is a positive development towards trade and exports'
“After several months of closely followed negotiations and tariff issues, the India-US trade agreement is a positive development towards trade and exports. The US tariff on Indian products was as high as 50% on most Indian exports, which has now been lowered to 18%, making India more competitive in the US market, especially in the manufacturing category," Vishal Fabrics Ltd CEO said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'A strong signal for Indian manufacturing'
“The India-US trade agreement is a strong signal for Indian manufacturing, particularly in engineering and power electronics. Lower US tariffs will enhance export competitiveness, while improved market access and collaboration with US technology and energy players can strengthen supply chains and catalyse investment. For technology-driven company like ours , this creates an opportunity to expand global market reach, capture higher-value export orders across advanced economies, and drive innovation-led growth in the export portfolio," Suramya Nevatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Hind Rectifiers Limited, said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'The deal reduces friction between two deeply linked markets'
"The India-US trade agreement is about reducing friction between two deeply linked markets. For Indian exporters, the biggest gain is improved predictability. They get clear pricing, fewer disruptions, and more confidence in planning production and capital. If used well, this agreement gives exporters a practical window to stabilize operations, rebuild demand, and deepen India’s role in global supply chains," Pushkar Mukewar, Founder and CEO, Drip Capital said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'India’s position in global trade augmented,' says M1 NXT CEO Munindra Verma
"The India–US trade agreement, with baseline tariffs reduced to 18 percent, augments India’s position in global trade and strengthens relations with its largest trading partner. Alongside India’s recent trade arrangements with the EU, it improves market access and demand prospects for Indian exports across sectors such as textiles, automobiles, auto components, technology, and agriculture," M1 NXT CEO Munindra Verma said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Structured deal with world's largest economy will...'
Goyal said a “structured deal” with the world's largest economy is an important step in strengthening India-US relations and the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal releases full statement on trade deal
Today in the Lok Sabha, I was scheduled to deliver a statement regarding the #indiaustradedeal.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 4, 2026
However, when the Government came prepared to provide a factual clarification on the subject, the Opposition began creating a ruckus.
Consequently, I am releasing my full statement… pic.twitter.com/Hy9z03ZfhA
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'US–India deal does not change how investors invest today,' says Vested Finance CEO
"This US–India deal does not change how investors invest today. There is no change in overseas investing rules, taxes, or limits [as per The Union Budget 2026]. Indian investors can continue investing abroad the same way as before," Vested Finance CEO and Founder Viram Shah said.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Key Highlights from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Address
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal on India–US Trade Deal
Parliament Budget Session Updates – India–US Trade Deal
Piyush Goyal updates Rajya Sabha on US-India trade deal, two hours after he made similar remarks in the Lok Sabha.
India–US trade deal LIVE updates: 'Agreement will be announced soon '
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed MPs about the government’s approach to trade agreements and energy security. He said, “I would like to inform the MPs that with regard to the next course of action, both sides will work together to fulfill important processes related to trade agreement-related and finalise the paperwork so that its full capability can be taken benefit of at the earliest. The details of the Agreement will be announced soon after the conclusion of these processes."