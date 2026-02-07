India-US Trade Deal Live: The United States and India have announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, a move both sides say highlights their shared efforts for fair and mutually beneficial trade. In a joint statement, the two countries said they were “pleased to announce” the framework, adding that it reaffirms their commitment to a broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, or BTA. The BTA talks were launched by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

India-US Interim Trade Deal 2026 LIVE: India to cut Tariffs on US industrial and farm goods

A key part of the framework focuses on market access. India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods. It will also lower duties on a wide range of American food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers’ grains used for animal feed, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits and other products. The aim is to make it easier for US exporters to sell these goods in the Indian market.

India has also agreed to address long-standing issues that have affected US exports, including barriers in medical devices, food products and technology goods.

The United States, for its part, will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on Indian goods under an executive order issued in April 2025. These tariffs will apply to products such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber items, organic chemicals, home décor, handicrafts and certain machinery.

Farmers’ interests protected as India opens $30 trillion US market for exports

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the interim trade framework with the United States, reached under the “decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would open up a massive $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, with particular gains for MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. He said the deal would create “lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth” as exports rise across sectors.

At the same time, Goyal stressed that India has fully protected farmers’ interests, saying sensitive agricultural and dairy items, including staples like wheat, rice and maize, as well as milk, poultry and meat, have been “completely protected” under the agreement. According to him, the framework keeps India and the US focused on deepening economic ties while ensuring “sustainable growth for our people and businesses.”

