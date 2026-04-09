Momentum is building in India-US trade ties, with United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirming that an Indian delegation will visit Washington later this month to advance negotiations on a bilateral trade deal.

In a post on X, Gor described his meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as “highly productive”, focusing on advancing President Donald Trump’s trade priorities in South and Central Asia. “The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” the post read.

The upcoming visit aligns with broader efforts by New Delhi and Washington to deepen economic engagement under “Mission 500”, a joint initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

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India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal launched

In a parallel development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra launched the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal to streamline business interactions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the platform will enable direct engagement between Indian exporters and US importers, opening new avenues for trade expansion.

(More details to follow)