US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has arrived in New Delhi to finalise an interim trade agreement with India. After more than a year of negotiations, officials on both sides now say the deal is nearing the finish line. Greer is scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23 and 24.

USTR in India: Agenda and key objectives ahead of US-India FTA

The main purpose of Greer’s visit is to help close the remaining gaps in the interim trade pact, which is based on a framework agreed upon earlier this year. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Greer’s visit would be short but packed with discussions. “USTR is coming on the evening of June 22nd. On 23-24 June, he will be engaging with our Minister for Commerce and Industry… it’s a short visit,” Agrawal told reporters.

He said the talks would focus on “giving final touches to the framework deal” as well as the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which has been under discussion for several months.

According to Piyush Goyal, a large part of the agreement has already been finalised and only a few final details remain unresolved.

India’s biggest demand: Lower tariffs than rival countries

While much of the agreement is already in place, one major issue remains unresolved. Speaking at an event for Chartered Accountants in Mumbai on Sunday, Goyal said India wants a clear tariff advantage over countries it competes with in the US market.

“The issue currently pending is that our duties need to be lower compared to those of competing nations,” Goyal said. “Once this is settled, the trade agreement will be implemented.” According to Indian side of argument, if countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh are competing for the same American market, Indian exports should face lower tariffs so that Indian products remain more competitive.

Goyal added that the broad framework of the agreement had already been worked out before the US Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump’s earlier tariff system, imposed using emergency economic powers, was unlawful. That ruling forced Washington to redesign its tariff structure and rely on Section 301 of the Trade Act instead.

Under the earlier framework agreed in February, the US had offered to reduce additional duties on Indian products to 18% from a steep 50%. In return, India would provide duty-free access to American manufactured goods and commit to purchasing $500 billion worth of US products over five years.

Now, as the US builds a new Section 301-based tariff framework, India wants to ensure that whatever tariff rate is eventually applied to its exports remains lower than the rates imposed on competing countries.

Other contention points

GM-linked farm imports: Items such as dried distillers’ grains (DDGS), red sorghum and soybean oil have become a point of debate because they are closely connected to American corn and soybean supply chains. Farmer groups and opposition parties have argued that allowing these products into India at lower or zero duties could create a backdoor entry for genetically modified products. The government, however, has maintained that these items are mainly used as animal feed and are not entering the food chain. Officials have also stressed that India’s existing approval process for genetically modified products will remain unchanged.

Dairy and core agriculture: Agriculture remains another sensitive area in the negotiations. India has firmly resisted pressure to open up its dairy sector and key farm products. Rice, wheat, dairy products and several spices have been kept outside the tariff-reduction list. Washington continues to seek greater agricultural access, but Goyal has repeatedly said these areas are red lines that India will not cross.

Digital trade rules and data flows: Digital trade rules are also under discussion. India has only agreed to negotiate a framework covering digital trade practices. These include issues linked to data localisation and regulation of online platforms. Some policy experts in India have warned that these rules need to be carefully framed to ensure the country does not lose regulatory flexibility in the future.

Section 232 overlap: Another issue involves tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper and auto parts imposed by the US under Section 232, which deals with national security concerns. India is seeking long-term exemptions or quota arrangements rather than temporary relief that could be withdrawn later.

Russian oil links: There is also the question of Russian oil. An earlier 25% additional tariff linked to India’s purchases of Russian crude oil was removed after New Delhi agreed to continue reducing such imports. However, trade experts say the issue could reappear if the US believes India is moving away from that understanding.

What remains protected and what could benefit

Goyal has repeatedly sought to reassure farmers and cooperative groups that agriculture and dairy remain protected under the proposed agreement. He has said no new market access will be granted to American farm or dairy products and has stressed that the interests of small farmers will not be compromised.

At the same time, several Indian export sectors stand to gain if the tariff agreement goes through. These include textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, carpets, home décor products, marine products, chemicals and gems and jewellery.

Many of these industries employ large numbers of workers, and the government believes that maintaining tariffs at 18% or below competing countries could significantly improve India’s position in the American market.

India-US FTA: A deal officials say is nearly done

Greer’s visit is the latest step in a long series of negotiations between the two countries. Indian officials travelled to Washington in April for talks, while a US delegation led by Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch spent four days in New Delhi earlier this month for detailed discussions.

Following those meetings, Goyal said both sides were “moving towards closing all the open ends” and hoped to complete what he called the “very, very vibrant” first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement by the middle of July.

The talks also gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, last week. It was their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said the two countries were “very close” to reaching an agreement. India’s Ministry of External Affairs later said the two leaders had “noted with satisfaction the significant progress made” and directed officials to work towards a “balanced, mutually beneficial, and commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest.”

Alongside the US negotiations, India is also making progress on other major trade agreements, including Europe and Canada.