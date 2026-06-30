India has emerged as the most targeted market in the Asia-Pacific region for ransomware attacks, with businesses facing nearly 700 attacks every day, according to Kaspersky, as cyber criminals exploit legacy technology infrastructure and weak cyber hygiene.

Recent attacks on Tata Electronics and Bajaj Finance have shone a spotlight on the growing availability of “ransomware-as-a-service” (RaaS) platforms. Experts said Indian enterprises are at a crossroads, where rapid digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies are colliding with the need for stronger cyber resilience and faster incident response.

According to the Cyble Asia Pacific Threat Landscape Q1 2026 Report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL), ransomware accounted for 45% of cyber incidents recorded in India during the January-March quarter, marking a 165% increase from the same period last year and a 55% rise from the previous quarter.

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Cyber threat intelligence platform CloudSEK estimates that India was the most targeted country in the Asia-Pacific region. The sectors most affected included manufacturing, IT and IT-enabled services, banking and financial services, healthcare, education and automotive.

“India has gone from a secondary target to APAC’s ransomware epicentre in under two years,” said Koushik Pal, threat intelligence researcher at CloudSEK.

Cybersecurity experts said India’s rapid adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has significantly expanded its attack surface, while many enterprises continue to rely on legacy IT and operational technology systems that were never designed to withstand modern cyber threats.

“Three forces converge. First, structural gaps: legacy OT infrastructure (SCADA, PLCs and IoT) not built for cybersecurity, along with expanding supply chains creating new entry points. Second, low preparedness. Third, attacker economics. The RaaS model has enabled criminals to scale rapidly, with groups like Akira and Qilin treating Indian firms as high-yield targets,” Pal said.

According to CloudSEK, nearly 73% of Indian organisations do not know whether they have ever been attacked, while 57% continue to lack basic cyber hygiene.

As attacks mount, so does the financial impact. A study by Check Point Software Technologies found that Indian organisations that paid ransom demands in 2025 shelled out an average of around `12 crore.

“Ransomware is no longer a technology problem — it is a business continuity crisis. What we are seeing across Indian enterprises is a dangerous gap between perceived preparedness and actual resilience. Paying the ransom does not end the threat; with double extortion now the norm, the data is already out,” said Chetan Jain, founder and managing director of Inspira Enterprise.

Jain added that the only sustainable defence is a proactive, intelligence-led security posture that combines 24×7 managed detection, Zero Trust architecture and continuous threat exposure management.

“The organisations that will withstand the next wave are those investing in resilience today, not scrambling to recover tomorrow,” he said.

The nature of ransomware attacks is also evolving. Rather than relying solely on malware, attackers are increasingly exploiting software vulnerabilities, compromised credentials and phishing emails to gain legitimate access before moving laterally across corporate networks.

“Ransomware is no longer just a malware problem; it is fundamentally an identity, data and operational resilience challenge,” said Dipesh Kaura, country director, India and SAARC, Securonix.

“One of the most important shifts we are seeing is that identity has become the primary attack surface. Attackers today are not breaking in. They are logging in,” said Sunil Sharma, managing director and vice-president, sales (India & SAARC), Sophos.

Stolen credentials purchased from initial access brokers or harvested through phishing campaigns are giving attackers legitimate-looking access to corporate environments.

Exploited vulnerabilities were the leading technical root cause of attacks on Indian organisations, accounting for 29% of incidents, followed by compromised credentials (22%) and malicious emails (21%), according to the Sophos State of Ransomware Report 2025.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another force reshaping the ransomware landscape. While enterprises are deploying AI across their operations, cybercriminals are also using the technology to reduce the cost, skill and time required to launch sophisticated attacks.

“AI has dramatically lowered the barriers to entry, enabling attackers with limited technical expertise to execute sophisticated attacks that previously required experienced cybercriminals,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, chief executive of Infopercept.