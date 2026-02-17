According to The Indian Express’ exclusive report, three private sector contenders — Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, a Larsen & Toubro-led consortium, and a Bharat Forge-led consortium — have been shortlisted to design and develop prototypes of India’s proposed Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the country’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter programme.

According to The Indian Express, seven consortiums had originally submitted bids, including Adani Defence and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). After screening, three private sector groups have now been selected for the prototype development stage.

AMCA Fighter Jet Project: Tata, L&T-BEL and Bharat Forge Consortium shortlisted by DRDO

According to information accessed by The Indian Express, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is in the race as a standalone bidder. The other two shortlisted entities are a consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and another consortium comprising Bharat Forge, BEML Ltd and Data Patterns.

The shortlisting has been carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The agency, through the Aeronautical Development Agency, had floated tenders in July 2025 seeking Indian industry partners for the AMCA project.

The shortlisted companies are expected to receive government funding support to build AMCA models. Manufacturing rights are likely to be granted after successful development and evaluation of the prototypes.

AMCA fifth-generation stealth fighter: Key features, timeline and production plan

The AMCA is India’s plan to develop a homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. It is designed as a single-seat, twin-engine aircraft with advanced stealth coatings and internal weapons bays to reduce radar visibility. The programme is expected to lead to the production of more than 125 fighter jets. These aircraft could be ready for induction into the Indian Air Force by 2035.

If completed as planned, India would join a small group of countries operating fifth-generation fighters, including the United States (F-22 and F-35), China (J-20) and Russia (Su-57).

Defence acquisition council clears 114 Rafale Jets, 6 P-8I aircraft for IAF and Navy

Last Thursday, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared a long-awaited proposal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under an inter-governmental agreement for the Indian Air Force. Of these, 90 jets are expected to be manufactured in India, The Indian Express had reported earlier. The clearance came days before French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India between February 17 and 19.

The DAC, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also approved the procurement of six additional P-8I maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the United States for the Indian Navy.

Why was HAL not shortlisted for AMCA prototype stage

According to sources, HAL’s bid was rejected at the screening stage due to a mistake in paperwork linked to a mandatory eligibility criterion, not just an evaluation parameter. While it remains theoretically possible for HAL to participate later, sources told The Indian Express, that the company which develops the prototype would naturally have an advantage in securing final manufacturing rights.

Last week, HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil had told The Indian Express that the company would still participate in the bidding process for licence manufacturing of the indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, even if its consortium was not shortlisted initially. “We are yet to receive any official communication about the firms being shortlisted in the screening process,” he said.