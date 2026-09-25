India’s technology startups raised $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 7% from a year earlier, even as funding rounds fell 38%. The divergence points to a more concentrated market, with investors committing larger cheques to fewer companies while the pipeline of new and early-stage startups contracts.

According to Tracxn Technologies’ India Tech 9M 2026 report, 1,134 funding rounds were recorded through 21 September, down from 1,838 in the year-earlier period. First-time funded companies fell 30% to 338, while Series A and later rounds declined 23% to 409.

Yet large transactions continued to lift overall funding. India recorded 18 rounds of at least $100 million, led by Nxtra’s $1 billion private-equity round for data-centre expansion, Neysa’s $600 million Series B and CRED’s $540 million Series H.

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Seed funding fell 37% to $698 million, highlighting the pressure at the earliest stage. Early-stage funding, however, rose 27% to $4.2 billion, while late-stage funding remained broadly stable at $5.4 billion.

Enterprise and AI infrastructure gain

Enterprise technology was a major beneficiary of investor interest. Enterprise Infrastructure funding surged 436% to $1.6 billion from $292 million a year earlier, while Enterprise Applications rose 49% to $3.5 billion. FinTech funding increased 13% to $2.2 billion.

AI Infrastructure was the largest individual business segment, attracting $1.2 billion, followed by Digital Lending at $799 million and Payments at $773 million.

The funding mix suggests that investors are putting greater emphasis on infrastructure and companies with established demand, alongside established fintech categories.

Six new unicorns

India added six new unicorns in the first nine months, compared with four in the same period last year.

The average capital raised before a unicorn round fell to $101 million from $205 million in 9M 2025. The average time from Series A to unicorn status also fell to 4.9 years from 6.6 years.

IPOs steady, acquisitions fall

India recorded 29 technology IPOs in 9M 2026, unchanged from the previous two years. Fractal Analytics led with a $1.7 billion IPO market capitalization, followed by Molbio Diagnostics at $973 million and Amagi at $858 million.

Acquisitions fell 31% to 91 from 131 a year earlier. Innovist’s $434 million sale to L’Oréal was the largest deal, followed by Adani Energy Solutions’ $319 million purchase of IntelliSmart and UpGrad’s $218 million acquisition of Unacademy.

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Bengaluru widens lead

Bengaluru accounted for $4.4 billion, or 43% of total technology funding, up from a 38% share a year earlier. Mumbai followed with $1.8 billion, while Gurugram recorded $1.6 billion, doubling its share to 16%, largely on the back of Nxtra’s $1 billion round.

Noida and Delhi followed with $660 million and $446 million, respectively.

India remained the world’s fifth-largest funded technology geography, but the shrinking number of companies accessing capital points to a two-speed market: substantial money continues to flow into established businesses even as the early-stage pipeline narrows.