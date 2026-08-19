Singapore will host the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable on August 20 to steer the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a high-powered Indian delegation that includes a 70-member business contingent. On the sidelines, the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable will bring together ministers and industry leaders to push partnerships in investment, technology and market access.

ISMR 2026: What’s on agenda?

The engagements will focus on partnerships, investment, market access, technology collaboration and talent development. However, the main agenda of the fourth edition will be to review the progress made since the third ISMR, held in New Delhi in August 2025.

The roadmap for the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will remain central to the discussions, with talks expected to cover technology, software and artificial intelligence, manufacturing and engineering, infrastructure and sustainability, financial services and fintech, healthcare and life sciences, food and agriculture, logistics, maritime and trade, and professional services.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman has today embarked on an official visit to Singapore with a ministerial delegation to participate in the 4th India–Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) to be held on 19–20 August 2026.



The FM is leading a… pic.twitter.com/kFxAMHmAXS — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 19, 2026

The Indian delegation will also call on Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. It will subsequently be hosted to lunch by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Who will be part of the Indian delegation?

The Indian delegation will be led by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and include Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister for External Affairs; and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will also be part of the Indian delegation.

From Singapore, Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, will lead the delegation. It will also include Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Minister for Digital Development and Information and Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Josephine Teo; and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

The 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in Singapore on 20 August 2026, says Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong



Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Jitin Prasada to take part in the event, and also call… pic.twitter.com/iYohwD6rdD — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

Why and how is this roundtable significant for India?

Beyond the ISMR and ISBR, Piyush Goyal will hold a series of Government-to-Business (G2B) engagements with senior representatives from the Global Finance & Technology Network, YPO Global, Milken Institute, Keppel Infrastructure, Temasek Holdings and IHH Healthcare, as well as a Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chairman-led delegation, Turner & Townsend and STT GDC, the PIB said.

These engagements will be followed by a Family Office Roundtable, aimed at strengthening investor interest in India and creating opportunities for greater foreign direct investment (FDI) from Singapore-based private firms and state-linked entities.

Alongside the business meetings, Goyal will jointly visit an APEDA–FairPrice initiative at City Square Mall with Singapore’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry Gan Siow Huang. The initiative is aimed at boosting Indian agri-food exports and strengthening their presence in Singapore’s retail market, reflecting deepening agri-trade linkages between the two countries.

Goyal will also participate in the India-Singapore Business Forum organised by FICCI at the INSEAD Asia Campus, where he will take part in a fireside chat on “India in the New Global Growth Equation: Growth and Opportunity for Businesses in Asia and the World.”