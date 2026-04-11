The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday met venture capital (VC) stakeholders and industry leaders at San Francisco to discuss the evolving India-US economic partnership and investment opportunities. He said India has a strong focus on simplifying access for foreign investors and ensuring long-term stability of its capital markets.

“India remains open and welcoming to global capital. Sebi’s approach is risk-based and facilitative, with a strong focus on simplifying access to foreign investors, strengthening market integrity, and ensuring long-term stability of our capital markets,” Pandey said.

The chairman spoke with global investors and VC players in the India-US Investment Dialogue organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Consulate General of India (CGI).

The regulator’s meeting comes amid aggressive foreign outflows from the domestic equity market for over a year, triggered by US tariffs, muted earnings growth, rupee depreciation, crude oil price volatility, and the West Asia war which started at the end of February 2026.

March saw the highest monthly foreign outflows from Indian equities – worth over ₹1.18 lakh crore, as per data on the National Securities Depository. So far in 2026, foreign portfolio investors have net offloaded ₹1.79 lakh crore, extending the selling spree from 2025 when they sold ₹1.66 lakh crore worth of equities.

Sebi has been bringing measures to ease norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including simplifying registration and re-KYC, digitisation, the block deal framework, and the netting mechanism.

K Srikar Reddy, consul general of India in San Francisco said, “Strengthening partnerships with global investors, particularly from the United States, is vital for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” as per a CII press release.

Other delegates who attended the Investment Dialogue included R Mukundan, president designate of CII and MD & CEO of Tata Chemicals, and Sriram Vishwanathan, founding managing partner at global venture capital entity Celesta Capital.