India reported Q3FY26 GDP growth at 7.8% under the new series with base year 2022-23. In Q2 the GDP was at 8.4% under the old series with the base year 2011–12 base year. Nominal GDP however grew 8.9%.

The report highlighted that noted that constant Prices in Q3 of FY26 is estimated at Rs 84.54 lakh crore, against Rs 78.41 lakh crore in Q3 of FY25.

Key highlights from Q3FY26 GDP

Nominal GDP grew to Rs 90.91 lakh crore from Rs 83.46 lakh crore in Q2FY26. Real GVA also expanded 7.8% to Rs 77.38 lakh crore in Q3, compared with Rs 71.77 lakh crore in Q3 of FY25. Meanwhile, nominal GVA increased 8.2% to Rs 82.58 lakh crore from Rs 76.35 lakh crore last year.

GDP growth projected at 7.6% in FY26

According to the Second Advance Estimates, real GDP at constant prices is projected at Rs 322.58 lakh crore in FY26. The economy is expected to grow 7.6% in FY26, compared with 7.1% in FY25.

Nominal GDP at current prices is estimated at Rs 345.47 lakh crore in FY26, reflecting a growth rate of 8.6%.

Real Gross Value Added (GVA) is estimated to grow 7.7% in FY26, slightly higher than 7.3% in FY25.

What’s under the new GDP series

The base year has been revised under the new series to FY23 from earlier FY12. The government data noted that in case of base year revisions, changes are made to:

Capture structural changes in the economy

Incorporate latest data sources

Improve estimation methodologies

Enhance coverage and accuracy

Apart from base the revised series also incorporates following major changes to effectively capture the progress in the economy within respective years.

Revision in Estimation Methodology

Incorporation of New High Frequency Indicators

Improvement in Deflation Strategy

Improving Granularity of Estimation

