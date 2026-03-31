India on Monday opened up 21 oil and gas blocks covering 80,228 square kilometres under a fresh exploration round, even as state-run Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has started gas production from a key offshore project, marking a twin push to boost domestic energy output.

The latest bidding round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-XI) comes as the government seeks to expand exploration activity and reduce dependence on imports. With this round, the total area offered under OALP-X and XI together now stands at about 262,817 square kilometres.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the move reflects a renewed push to unlock domestic resources. “With OALP Round-XI now live, we unlock vast frontiers beneath our land and seas — powering growth, resilience, and self-reliance,” he said.

ALSO READ From price control to profit control: Govt reshapes oil sector economics

Blocks on offer

The blocks on offer include 12 onland areas, four shallow water blocks, one deepwater block and four ultra-deepwater blocks, spanning multiple sedimentary basins. The bidding process opened on March 30 and will close on May 29, 2026.

“This is a decisive step… fast-tracking bidding, expanding acreage, and strengthening India’s energy security. The quest to discover India’s hidden energy wealth continues,” Puri said.

According to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), blocks in Category-I basins will be awarded based on revenue share and work commitments, while those in Category-II and III will be allocated based on proposed exploration programmes.

The launch comes as bids for the previous OALP-X round are still underway, highlighting the government’s continued focus on expanding acreage and accelerating exploration timelines.

ALSO READ India rejigs crude basket; mirrors diversification shift

ONGC begins gas production in DUDP

In a parallel development, ONGC has begun gas production from its Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP) in the Arabian Sea, adding to domestic supply.

The company said the project achieved “a significant milestone on March 29 by monetisation through flowing gas from Platform B-12-24P.”

“This platform has been successfully commissioned and gas sent to Hazira Plant,” ONGC said, adding that the project was completed in less than two years from the date of award.

Located about 180 km northwest of Mumbai and 80 km south of Pipavav, the project is expected to produce 21.5 billion cubic metres of gas, with peak output of around 5 million standard cubic metres per day.

ONGC said the development includes four wellhead platforms and 140 km of pipelines, with production to be ramped up in phases. “This milestone marks the commencement of gas monetisation from the DUDP… Production from all wells will be ramped up in a phased manner,” the company said in a regulatory filing.