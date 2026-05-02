An India-linked supertanker carrying around 45,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is attempting a high-stakes transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported citing ship-tracking data. The rare passage comes at a time when traffic through the vital shipping lane has nearly ground to a halt due to escalating tensions in the region.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel ‘Sarv Shakti’ was moving northward past Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to Bloomberg’s report. The tanker appeared to be heading toward the Gulf of Oman, signaling a potential breakthrough in an otherwise constrained corridor. Bloomberg reported that such movements have been scarce since a weeks-old US blockade targeting ships linked to Iran disrupted maritime flows.

Shipping documents reviewed by Bloomberg identified Indian Oil Corporation as the buyer of the cargo. If successful, the tanker’s passage would mark the first observed transit by an India-linked vessel through Hormuz since the blockade began.

Dealing with LPG shortage

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and second-largest LPG consumer, has been grappling with acute shortages of cooking fuel. In response, the government has taken steps to secure alternative supply routes and boost domestic output.

With cargoes from West Asia effectively stranded in the Persian Gulf, New Delhi has moved to secure alternative energy supplies. It has ramped up LPG procurement from countries such as the US and Argentina. In parallel, India has reportedly expanded its search for LPG to newer markets, including the Atlantic Basin and Norway.

Besides, India has also prioritised LPG shipments, directing ports to fast-track berthing and discharge of such cargoes while ramping up local production. Oil and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in April that India has increased LPG output by 60% to 54,000 tons per day.

City gas distribution companies — including IGL, MGL, GAIL, and BPCL — were directed y the government to accelerate new piped natural gas (PNG) connections and offer incentives to consumers willing to switch from LPG. According to the latest government data, over 5.27 lakh new PNG connections were gasified since March 2026, with new connections being added at a rate of 10,000 per day.

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Drop in LPG consumption

India’s LPG consumption for 2025-26 stood at 33.21 million tonnes (MT). Monthly trends indicated a sharp decline in March, driven by supply disruptions from West Asia following the outbreak of conflict on February 28, according to the government data. Prior to this, India depended on imports for nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, with a significant share sourced from West Asia, especially Qatar.

Consumption dropped from 3.012 MT in January and 2.822 MT in February to 2.379 MT in March, marking a 26.6% fall compared to January levels. However, long queues outside gas agencies and labour migration due to the LPG crisis has been reported in parts of the country.