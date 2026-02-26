In a visit heavy with symbolism and strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday elevated India-Israel ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership”. The wide-ranging agenda of the state visit signals a deeper geopolitical alignment spanning defence, technology, trade and regional connectivity.

During Modi’s two-day state visit, the two sides announced 27 bilateral outcomes, including 16 agreements and 11 joint initiatives. Together, these cover critical and emerging technologies, energy, agriculture, cyberspace, digital payments and space cooperation.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Modi described the move as a milestone in a relationship built on trust and shared values. “We have taken a historic decision to give our time-tested relationship the status of Special Strategic Partnership. This reflects the aspirations of both our nations,” he said.

List of Outcomes (27 in total) 🇮🇳 🇮🇱



State Visit of PM @narendramodi to Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nkzRRQ2xME — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 26, 2026

United stance on terrorism

Security cooperation featured prominently in the talks, with both leaders reiterating a firm joint position against terrorism.

“India and Israel are absolutely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. In any form or manifestation, terrorism cannot be accepted,” Modi said. He added that the two countries would continue to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” against terror networks and their supporters.

Technology, trade and digital push

A central pillar of the upgraded partnership is collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, critical minerals and advanced innovation ecosystems.

Modi announced that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be introduced in Israel. This will potentially ease transactions for businesses, tourists and startups operating between the two countries.

ALSO READ Uber pumps Rs 2,921 crore into India unit

Both leaders further agreed to accelerate negotiations on a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). According to an official statement, the FTA will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade beyond its current technology and defence-heavy structure.

Defence ties move toward co-production

India and Israel also committed to expanding their already strong defence relationship by focusing on joint development and joint production of military equipment, with an emphasis on technology transfer.

The move aligns with India’s push for domestic defence manufacturing while reinforcing Israel’s role as one of New Delhi’s key strategic partners in advanced military systems.

Middle East peace and regional strategy

Even as strategic ties deepened with Israel, Modi struck a balanced diplomatic note on the regional situation and expressed India’s support for the Gaza peace initiative.

“Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan and India fully supports these efforts,” he said.

The leaders also reviewed progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and discussed cooperation under the I2U2 grouping (India, Israel, UAE and the United States), both seen as emerging pillars of economic and strategic connectivity across the region.

Partnership with geopolitical weight

The announcements went beyond technology. India and Israel agreed to start a dedicated Financial Dialogue and a Tech-Gateway Initiative to accelerate industry and innovation links. They also unveiled 20 joint fellowships in agricultural research, increased funding for collaborative research calls and opened the door for the recruitment of up to 50,000 Indian workers across sectors over the next five years.

Modi’s visit, his second to Israel in nine years, comes at a time of shifting global alignments and growing competition over technology, supply chains and regional influence.

“Our relationship is founded on deep trust, shared democratic values and human sensitivities. It has stood the test of time,” Modi said. The Prime Minister’s two-day state visit concluded earlier today and the PM is now headed back home.