Corporate India is expected to witness moderation in its revenue growth to mid-to-high single digit in Q1FY27 against a 13.2% YoY growth in Q4FY26) and a contraction in its operating profit margin by 100-150 bps on a YoY basis., rating firm ICRA said on Thursday.

As a result of the earnings pressure, credit metrics are expected to soften, with an estimated interest coverage ratio of 4.8-5.0 times in Q1 FY27, against 5.8 times recorded in Q4 FY26, despite stable cost of funds and leverage, it said

The ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia is likely to act as a key overhang, given its significant implications on global trade flows, logistics costs and demand sentiments in key export markets. Further, the conflict results in a second-order impact on travel and tourism-linked businesses like aviation and hotels targeting foreign tourists, LPG-dependent industries like ceramic tiles, quick service restaurants, among others.

Besides, development of El Nino conditions could potentially disrupt rural demand, impacting revenues of a large section of the corporate sector, which had posted a healthy revenue growth in Q4 2025-26, ICRA said .

Elevated fuel, logistics, and packaging costs arising from the West Asia crisis and cost escalation for imported inputs caused by rupee depreciation are likely to weigh on the aggregate profit margins of India Inc. in the near term. However, the margin pressure could be partially offset by price revision, albeit partially or with a lag, as an abrupt price hike may impact demand and competitive position.

In addition, focus on fixed cost optimisation and efficiency improvement by organised players amid a challenging operating environment and the benefits arising from INR depreciation for exporters are expected to cushion the margin pressure at an aggregate level, to a certain extent, it said .

Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head-Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said: “Domestic demand conditions have become more nuanced in Q1 2026-27, with below-normal monsoon expectations posing downside risks to demand across rural-linked segments such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), two-wheelers, tractors, and agrochemicals.

While stable income trends are likely to support urban consumption to some extent, the overall demand environment is expected to remain challenging due to inflationary pressure amid a surge in crude oil prices and rupee depreciation, constraining volume growth in consumption-oriented sectors. In contrast, investment-led segments, including capital goods and infrastructure, may benefit from a rising order book from some of the private sectors, partially offsetting the broader consumption slowdown.”

ICRA’s analysis reveals a varying degree of sector-specific vulnerability to spike in crude oil prices in Q4 2025-26.



The aviation sector witnessed significant margin pressure in Q4 2025-26 owing to elevated aviation turbine fuel costs besides weakening demand conditions. In contrast, oil refining and marketing companies benefited from robust refining spreads and inventory gains, which largely offset the impact of weaker marketing margins, particularly due to LPG under-recoveries and subdued retail fuel spreads, translating into their overall margin expansion.

Meanwhile, gas transmission companies, especially integrated players, reported relatively weaker profitability, primarily on account of softness in non-core segments such as petrochemicals and gas trading, while the margins in the core gas transmission business remained stable, albeit with limited upside in the absence of meaningful tariff revisions, the firm said.

The sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar in Q4 FY26 resulted in divergent sectoral outcomes, with export-oriented sectors such as IT services and specialty chemicals benefiting from translation-driven gains in rupee-denominated revenues despite facing headwinds in constant-currency growth owing to weak underlying demand conditions.

Depreciation of the rupee supported the domestic paper industry as the threat of imports was mitigated, which had weighed on realisations over the past couple of years. Conversely, import-dependent sectors, including aviation, oil marketing companies and FMCG, faced margin pressure due to elevated input and fuel costs, with limited ability to fully pass on such price hikes, it said.

Amid apprehensions of a rise in inflation, borrowing costs could increase as bond yields are hardening and banks’ MCLR may also rise, although the repo rate remains unchanged, it said .