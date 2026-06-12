Corporate India is betting on a more stable FY27 after the US indicated on Friday that a peace accord with Iran was near, easing concerns over energy prices, freight costs and supply-chain disruptions that have weighed on businesses for over three months.

Industry leaders said the accord, which could be signed by next week, removes one of the biggest external risks facing companies this year and is expected to improve visibility on commodity prices, logistics costs and capital allocation plans. Packaging costs, which industry executives estimate had risen 60-70% since the conflict began on February 28, are also expected to moderate. The benchmark Brent crude oil price fell by over 5% on Friday in response to the peace-deal initiative to pre-March levels of $85.80 a barrel.

Easing Pressures

The development is particularly significant for India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements and relies heavily on shipping routes through the Gulf. Concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had rattled markets and complicated business planning across sectors ranging from FMCG and consumer durables to aviation and manufacturing.

Executives said the easing of geopolitical tensions would allow companies to shift their focus from cost management and contingency planning to growth strategies and expansion plans.

“This is a welcome development for businesses and particularly for energy-importing economies such as India,” said Mohit Malhotra, global chief executive officer, Dabur. “Reduced geopolitical uncertainty will support investor confidence, improve planning visibility and contribute to greater stability in commodity markets.”

Corporate Leaders Relief

Consumer-facing companies, among the hardest hit by rising commodity and logistics costs, said a prolonged conflict would likely have triggered another round of price increases.

“Any de-escalation in the Gulf region is welcome. The disruption to business triggered by the Iran war was significant,” said NS Satish, CEO, Haier Appliances India. “Consumer durable firms undertook two rounds of price hikes between January and April this year. While the January increase was linked to revised energy-efficiency norms, the April hike was driven by commodity inflation linked to the Iran conflict. Had the war dragged on, another round of price increases could have been inevitable.”

The conflict had emerged as a key concern for Indian industry, fuelling fears of sustained crude-price volatility and supply-chain disruptions at a time when companies were already dealing with uneven consumer demand and weather-related uncertainties.

Exporters expect the agreement to ease pressure on freight rates, marine insurance premiums and delivery schedules, all of which became increasingly volatile during the conflict.

“Exporters can absorb higher costs for a period, but prolonged uncertainty around freight, insurance and transit times would have made planning difficult,” said Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). “Greater stability in the region should support trade flows and improve business confidence.”

Aviation, logistics, chemicals, paints, FMCG, consumer durables, metals and manufacturing are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of lower energy-price volatility. Several companies in paints and FMCG had already initiated selective price hikes to offset rising input costs, while airlines were adjusting fares to cope with fuel-price volatility.

Analysts said lower fuel, packaging and freight costs could support corporate margins while easing inflationary pressures across sectors. While the long-term gains will depend on the durability of the agreement, industry leaders said the accord marks a significant turning point for businesses that have spent months navigating volatile commodity markets and disrupted trade routes.