India’s growing startup ecosystem, digital infrastructure and expanding technology capabilities could position the country as a major global innovation hub, according to Brad Sugars, Founder and Chairman of ActionCOACH.

Sugars said India’s combination of a large domestic market, technology adoption and entrepreneurial talent gives local businesses a strong base to scale. He noted that few economies combine India’s scale, talent and digital infrastructure, creating an environment where businesses can innovate and scale rapidly .

Sugars highlighted the resilience of Indian entrepreneurs, saying, “The Indian entrepreneur is tough, resourceful and very good at handling difficult challenges with limited resources.”

He said global firms are increasingly looking at India not just as a major consumer market, but as a strategic innovation and technology partner .

He identified artificial intelligence, deep technology, advanced manufacturing, digital services and sustainable industries as areas with significant potential over the next five years.

He said expanding globally is much more than entering new markets, requiring businesses to understand customer behaviour, legal frameworks and market dynamics across geographies .

Sugars said entrepreneurs looking to build global businesses need to move beyond being involved in every operational decision. Strong processes, delegation and independent leadership teams, he argued, are essential for businesses seeking international expansion.

He said the biggest shift entrepreneurs must make is moving from the operator mindset to the investor mindset, with long term value creation extending beyond day to day engagement.

He also stressed that companies should build systems that can function effectively without depending entirely on the founder.

On AI adoption, Sugars cautioned businesses against using the technology simply because it is popular. “Don’t do AI for AI’s sake, start with a clear business problem,” he said, recommending that companies begin with one process, measure the outcome and expand successful applications.

Sugars said artificial intelligence should not replace human judgment but reinforce it, with the strongest advantage coming from combining AI’s analytical power with human intuition, empathy and experience.

Sugars concluded, “At the end of the day, entrepreneurship is not about accomplishing more than anyone else. It’s about establishing a business that keeps growing, creating value and succeeding beyond the promoters/founders.”