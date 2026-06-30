India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry registered more than 6,000 vehicles a day in June, helping the segment post its second-highest monthly sales on record as rising fuel prices, lower running costs, and wider product availability accelerated EV adoption. E2W registrations rose 64% year-on-year to 1,81,168 units in June, according to Vahan data. The average daily registrations stood around 3,600 units in June last year.

June was the industry’s second-best month on record after the all-time high of 1,92,508 registrations in March 2026, when year-end buying and advance purchases ahead of expected price hikes due to higher raw material costs during the peak of the West Asia conflict boosted demand. Monthly registration data based on RTO records typically comes with a lag, while actual retail sales may be higher.

“The growth is being driven by favourable running cost economics, improving product availability and stronger participation by established OEMs, which have expanded distribution and service reach,” said Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings.

Petrol prices have risen by about ₹7 a litre since the West Asia conflict began on February 28, prompting more consumers to consider electric vehicles. E2W registrations have steadily climbed from 1.39 lakh units in April to 1.73 lakh units in May before touching 1.81 lakh units in June.

“While higher fuel prices may have accelerated purchase decisions, the sustained gain in registration share indicates that E2Ws are steadily becoming a mainstream choice for buyers,” Upadhyay said, adding that the increase in E2Ws’ share of new two-wheeler registrations to 10.5% in June 2026 from 7.3% a year earlier suggests the trend extends beyond fuel-price sensitivity alone.

TVS Motor retained its position as the market leader, with E2W registrations rising 66% year-on-year to 44,474 units in June. Its market share remained broadly stable at around 25%. “As energy price shocks cause uncertainty, EV adoption will likely rise,” TVS Motor Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in the company’s FY26 Annual Report.

TVS Motor‘s electric portfolio includes the iQube, TVS X and Orbiter, the latter being offered under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. “Our Battery-as-a-Service model removes the single biggest barrier to EV adoption for price-sensitive consumers,” Venu said.

Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy retained the second and third positions, recording registrations of 40,576 units and 29,422 units, respectively. Hero MotoCorp posted the sharpest growth among major manufacturers, with registrations jumping 155% year-on-year to 20,218 units. In contrast, Ola Electric’s registrations fell 27% to 15,096 units from a year earlier and slipped marginally from 15,218 units in May. Its market share declined to 8% from 18% in June 2025.

The Delhi government’s new EV policy, which provides direct purchase incentives of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year, is expected to further support electric two-wheeler adoption, particularly benefiting established players such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp.

Besides offering purchase incentives, the policy also lays out a clear transition roadmap, including a proposal that only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for new registrations from 2028, Upadhyay said. “The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be OEMs with strong product portfolios, dealer reach and after-sales capabilities, as these factors become increasingly important as E2W adoption scales,” she said.