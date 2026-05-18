India has been purchasing Russian crude oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said on Monday during a media briefing, Reuters reported.

Addressing the press, Sharma said India had continued buying oil from Russia “before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also”, referring to the evolving US sanctions framework linked to Moscow’s energy exports.

“It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” she said, adding that India has secured adequate crude supplies and does not foresee any disruption linked to changes in waiver policies. “There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly…and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect,” Sharma added.

India emerged as one of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian crude after Western sanctions upended global energy trade, while New Delhi has consistently argued that affordable energy access remains a priority.

(More details to follow)