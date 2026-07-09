American food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday said its India business saw strong volume growth, pushing up the organic revenue growth of its international business during the June quarter (Q2) of calendar year 2026. The company follows a January to December accounting year. The company released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, saying its international organic revenue growth was up 7% year-on-year during the period. It did not spell out precise volume growth numbers for India.

The firm said the international foods organic revenue growth was broad-based and markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, China, Germany and Poland performed well. Also, the company said its international beverage organic revenue growth was aided by markets including UK, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt, Türkiye, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia and India in the second quarter.

“Year to date, we held or gained savoury snack share in China, Brazil, India, Egypt. For beverages, we held or gained share in the UK, Philippines, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Spain, India, Thailand, Guatemala, Egypt and Vietnam,” the company’s senior management stated in prepared remarks.

On the performance of the Asia Pacific Foods unit in Q2, the company in its regulatory disclosures said that unit volume grew 10%, reflecting growth in India. On its performance of the International Beverages Franchise segment, the company added that unit volume grew 5% in the quarter under review, reflecting broad-based increases, led by India.

“Year-to-date, PepsiCo’s global organic volume has increased at the highest rate since 2022 – aided by the strength of the international business and the continued evolution of the portfolio,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo in a statement.

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In calendar year 2025, PepsiCo India’s total revenue stood at Rs 9,798 crore, up 8% from the previous year, while its profit after tax stood at Rs 905 crore, driven by strong growth in its foods portfolio, the management had said. In May, PepsiCo India had said it would invest Rs 5,700 crore to increase capacity by 2030.