India’s move to adopt the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) for emission testing from April 1, 2027 marks an important step in aligning its automotive regulatory framework with global standards, prompting manufacturers to accelerate compliance preparations across their portfolios.

Notified through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the transition will replace the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) for BS6 vehicles in the M1 and M2 categories, passenger cars, vans and buses under 5 tonnes. While existing BS6 emission limits will remain unchanged, the testing methodology will shift to WLTP, a cycle widely regarded as more reflective of real-world driving conditions.

Aligning with Global Benchmarks

Industry leaders have welcomed the change.

“Mahindra & Mahindra is committed to meet WLTP requirements across its passenger vehicle platforms. All necessary development and validation activities are progressing as planned, with certification targeted for completion by April 1, 2027,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles termed the move a progressive regulatory evolution. “The transition to WLTP is a forward-looking step that brings greater harmonisation with international testing protocols,” said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer and Chief Corporate Quality Officer, adding that Tata Motors is aligning its product roadmap with the upcoming norms.

Hyundai Motor India said its engineering and certification teams have already begun internal assessments under AIS-175 and are fully aligned with the regulatory transition.

Luxury carmakers, already compliant with WLTP in overseas markets, see the shift as a natural progression. “Mercedes-Benz welcomes the government’s move to adopt the WLTP cycle as it provides a more realistic and robust representation of real-world driving conditions,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Suri said the change mirrors global benchmarks by which BMW already engineers its vehicles.

Industry Readiness

The shift to WLTP testing procedures underscores India’s push toward greater transparency, global integration and more realistic emission measurement standards.