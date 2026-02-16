Anthropic’s revenue run rate in India has doubled in four months, Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said on Monday, adding that the country is today the biggest market for its Claude AI model after the US.

“Anthropic’s business run rate revenue within India has doubled over the last four months, and Claude Code may have even grown faster,” Amodei said at the firm’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru without sharing further details.

Technical Intensity

The CEO observed that the “technical intensity” of Claude usage in India is high. “India’s adoption is even more extreme compared with the rest of the world,” said Amodei, a physicist-turned-startup founder. The size of the market also opens up a huge playground for the company, he said. “We can do experiments with hundreds of millions of people. The number of people wanting to build here is huge and the efficiency of the market greatly exceeds anywhere else,” he added.

“We are seeing cool applications in Indian languages—in education, legal, farming—that are bringing AI into digital infrastructure,” Amodei said. He also highlighted the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server launched by the ministry of statistics to help users fetch real time data as an example of India’s quick-paced adoption. “Government bodies normally don’t move this fast,” he said.

Amodei will join a host of tech leaders, including Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and OpenAI’s Sam Altman who are scheduled to speak at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in the coming days. His India visit comes days after a global as well as domestic sell-off in software stocks triggered by the release of a plug-in for the firm’s Claude Cowork.

Anthropic is partnering with several enterprises in the country, including Air India, which is integrating agentic AI across its operations. IT major Cognizant is also deploying Claude for its 350,000 employees and providing support for AI adoption to its enterprise clients.

On Monday, Anthropic officially announced the opening of its Bengaluru office, its second-largest in Asia after Tokyo. The office will focus on hiring local talent across a wide array of roles. Anthropic has launched efforts to curate high-quality training data in Indic languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu, which they continue to improve.

ALSO READ Unprofitable stores growing as retailers push expansion plans

Apart from facilitating higher productivity within businesses, the company has stressed the potential of its technology in spaces such as science and healthcare.

Irina Ghose, managing director, Anthropic India, said nearly half of Claude usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks such as building apps, modernising systems and shipping production software.

Future of Indian IT Services

Commenting on the stock sell-off and apprehensions that the rapid adoption of generative AI would upend India’s $283-billion IT services industry, Ghose said the intent was to “complement, co-exist and build things together”. She added that “a lot of the last-mile work will be coming across from the partner ecosystem, from enterprises which are developing it,” indicating that the fears of extinction of the entire sector were exaggerated.

Founded in 2021, the Amazon and Alphabet-backed AI startup mopped up $30 billion in a funding round last week that valued it at $380 billion.

–With agency inputs