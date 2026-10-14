Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping support global economic growth, but it is also putting pressure on the entry-level jobs that young people depend on to begin their careers. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the technology could make it harder for young workers to find their first jobs.

Speaking at a panel in Bangkok on Monday, Georgieva described AI as a “tsunami” for jobs. Thailand is hosting the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings from October 12 to 18.

Georgieva said heavy investment in AI infrastructure is helping the global economy continue to grow despite an energy supply shock. She, however, warned that economic growth does not necessarily mean better job opportunities for everyone. that economic growth does not necessarily mean better job opportunities for everyone.

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“You have those that build the infrastructure for AI, and many of them are in Asia, including Thailand,” she said.

This investment is helping the world economy grow at around 3%, she added.

AI could affect 40% of jobs worldwide

The IMF estimates that AI will affect about 40% of jobs worldwide and around 60% in advanced economies. Some jobs will benefit from the technology, others could lose value, while some may disappear altogether.

The impact will vary across professions. AI could help workers perform some jobs better, reduce the value of others and eliminate certain roles altogether.

Georgieva said young people entering the workforce are particularly at risk because many of the jobs they traditionally started with involve routine and repetitive tasks.

However, if AI takes over these basic tasks, young workers could find it harder to get the experience they need to move up the career ladder.

“Normally, they would get into these routine, repetitive jobs and then grow up the ranks,” she said. “But if they’re gone, I don’t think any young person wants to be a barista in a coffee shop.”

AI-linked layoffs are rising as companies cut jobs

The concern comes as more companies cite AI when announcing job cuts.

In the US, employers announced 87,714 job cuts linked to AI through May, already exceeding the 54,836 cuts attributed to the technology in the whole of 2025, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

AI’s share of announced job cuts rose from 7% in January to 40% in May. The number reached 112,713 by July and stood at 116,175 through August, accounting for roughly 22% of all announced job cuts in 2026 and remaining the leading stated reason for the reductions.

Tech companies have announced 149,023 job cuts so far in 2026. Several major companies, including Meta, Microsoft and Oracle, have announced layoffs while also committing large sums to AI infrastructure.

Oracle has reportedly linked part of a planned reduction involving 21,000 roles, or 13% of its workforce, to AI deployment. Cloudflare, Snap and Block are also among the companies that have announced AI-related job cuts this year.

The impact is spreading beyond technology. Companies in finance, logistics, consulting, media, retail and manufacturing have also announced AI-related layoffs. AI has become the most frequently cited reason for job cuts in the chemical industry.

Are companies really replacing workers with AI?

Not everyone agrees that the layoff figures tell the full story.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas has itself cautioned that “AI isn’t yet the jobpocalypse some predicted.”

One concern is what has been described as “AI washing”. This happens when companies blame job cuts on plans to adopt AI even when the technology is not yet developed enough to take over those roles. In some cases, companies may be cutting jobs for financial reasons but presenting AI as part of the explanation.

One analysis also noted that studies have found no link between AI-related layoffs and improved returns for companies.

Apollo chief economist Torsten Sløk has similarly said he sees “zero evidence of job losses because of AI” in payroll data.

The monthly figures also show that AI is not always the main reason companies give for cutting jobs. In August, restructuring overtook AI as the most frequently cited reason for layoffs. Total announced job cuts also fell to their lowest August level since 2022.

The figures, therefore, do not mean that every job cut blamed on AI was directly caused by the technology. However, they show that companies are increasingly bringing AI into their decisions about staffing and the skills they need.

Young workers are finding it harder to get their first jobs

Georgieva’s warning was repeated by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who joined her onstage in Bangkok. He said demand for workers at the first rung of the career ladder was declining, making it harder for young people to enter the workforce.

In Singapore, 74.4% of university graduates found full-time employment in 2025, down from 79.4% in 2024, according to The Straits Times.

Shanmugaratnam warned that the problem could become worse over time. If one group of graduates struggles to find work and delays entering the workforce, it will have to compete with the next group of graduates later.

This could leave more young people struggling to find jobs while also preventing them from gaining the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers.

He warned that society could lose both skills and “trust in the future”.

The loss of confidence among young people is already a concern in France, where hundreds of thousands of students have protested over school conditions and education funding.

IMF chief calls for changes to taxes and education

Georgieva said governments will also have to rethink taxation as AI changes the way businesses operate and people earn a living.

If companies rely more on AI and capital while employing fewer people, governments could face questions about how to collect enough revenue to fund public services.

“Traditionally, governments would generate revenues by taxing mostly people. Well, if AI changes the structure of the labor market and then there is less labor, more capital, what do we tax?” Georgieva said.

She also called on governments to rethink education and prepare workers for a job market in which skills can quickly become outdated.

“Get governments to recognise they have a huge responsibility to rethink how education should be done in the world of AI,” Georgieva added.

“And recognise that no more we can acquire a skill and hold on to it for our life, and that lifelong learning is actually a paramount necessity.”

AI leaders remain optimistic about jobs

Not all technology leaders share the same level of concern about AI and employment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in May that he was “delighted to be wrong” about his earlier concerns that AI would eliminate entry-level white-collar jobs faster than it has.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who previously warned that AI could eliminate half of white-collar jobs, has also described a possible scenario in which people continue to perform the remaining 10% of tasks that have not been automated, while that share of work expands to fill the available time.

US President Donald Trump has also predicted that AI will be “a tremendous job producer”.

These views point to a key uncertainty surrounding AI: while the technology could eliminate some jobs, it could also create new roles and increase demand for different skills.